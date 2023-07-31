I look over Levi’s shoulder to see the image of a grown man’s head coming out of a toilet. It’s spinning around and has creepy, horror-movie eyes.
“What in the world are you watching?” I ask in the annoying scolding tone of mothers everywhere. “Turn that off. It’s not appropriate for kids.”
“It’s Skibidi Toilet,” Levi says, and he begins singing me the corresponding song that goes something like, “skibidi dop dop dop yes yes yes” and doing a funny little dance that makes me laugh despite myself.
I’m sure half the kids at camp know Skibidi Toilet and the song, even the ones whose parents have strict rules about screen time. Despite whatever parental controls you’ve installed, whether you have deleted the YouTube app or installed the kid’s version, I guarantee your kid has found a way to watch what they want, whether you know about it or not. The fact is that our kids, even the young ones, are likely more technologically advanced than we are. As it should be — they are the ones whose lives will be dictated by technology and the best we can do is teach them how to navigate it.
Now I’m not so sure.
A few weeks ago, Levi had a world-class meltdown followed by an Oscar-winning tantrum. He decided to hurl the television remote at the coffee table in frustration. It hit the table and shattered into several pieces, one of which hit me in the middle of my forehead. In full fight-or-flight mode, I grabbed him by the arm, dragged him up the spiral staircase (not an easy feat) and into his room where I slammed the door and screamed, “You stay there until you can behave,” like I was talking to one of our dogs (though I wouldn’t actually talk to my pugs that way because everyone knows they are a stubborn breed and only respond when you use your gentlest baby voice with them).
I’m sure it won’t surprise you that until this point, I had taken a liberal, almost lackadaisical approach to screen time. For one, I didn’t want it to become the forbidden fruit. Second, screens and technology are going to become even more central to our lives. There’s no avoiding progress, and to resist change, in my opinion, is to age. I would rather learn from Levi than slam a door shut (so to speak) that he will only find a way to pry open or circumvent altogether by being forced to hide it.
The thing is, I got lazy. The truth is, the iPad kept him occupied for long stretches of time that I desperately needed, whether it was on a long flight or a day he was home sick from school and I had to get work done. Ryan and I relished having the TV back, finally being able to relax and watch a series together after dinner.
I guess it took getting smacked in the head with the remote control to get the message. Ryan took the iPad away for a week and the expected hysteria ensued.
Then something incredible happened. Levi rediscovered his toys. He put together a dinosaur museum with an elaborate, fantastical scene that included a raptor strung from the ceiling and several human figurines and vehicles. He spent hours putting it together, honing in on every detail. When he was done, we took a little video to send to Grampy and he explained each piece of the display with pride, sounding quite articulate and intelligent for his age.
His demeanor completely changed. The short temper, frustration and tantrums disappeared. The disrespectful tone and constant demands transformed into new self-awareness, self-control and a concerted effort to be polite. Granted, Levi was turning up the charm in the hopes he would get his iPad back — even the school counselor warned us to never negotiate with him. “He will win every single time” is what she said.
Still, it made me realize how critical imaginative play and creativity are at this stage in his development and how much he was being denied that with hours spent on a screen. I also know the content he is watching is not age appropriate and must be confusing, frustrating and even frightening, triggering some of that reactive, angry, almost desperate behavior we were seeing in him before.
There’s also the speed at which these confusing images are hurtled at our kids in 10-second reels, one after the other. There is no way their undeveloped brains can make sense of all this rapid-fire stimuli, staccato images and noise — it’s hard enough for adults.
I don’t know where to go from here or how to continue to protect my son and ourselves from the kind of mental and intellectual toxicity that screens can create in our home, especially when we are completely dependent on them.
The first step is to put my own screen down and to be present for my kid. He is the one who will likely teach me everything I need to know.