Ryan lay belly down on the slip-and-slide and I sat on his back, my legs straddled with feet up so as not to slow us down. He managed to clutch a plastic cup of keg beer in his hand as we rode the wet plastic slide down the steep hill in front of our Centennial apartment. Mind you, this was safer than going at it alone, where, at the top of the slide, guys would sneakily grab hold of your bikini top string so when you dove down the hill your top remained on top.
This memory popped up on my Facebook feed from Ryan’s infamous Fourth of July Slip N’ Slide party 13 years ago, back when we lived in our one-bedroom apartment at Centennial where Ryan “took care of Aspen’s workforce” as the maintenance guy. His giant German shepherd, George, would follow closely behind as he worked the property, long snout at his heels.
It was back when we did all the Aspen Fourth of July things, from the parade to the barbeque lawn party at the old Aspen Art Museum to a whole slew of backyard and deck parties all over town until eventually, everyone came to our place to get wet n’ wild. The best part was we didn’t have to go anywhere to see the fireworks — the best view in town was from our living room.
In fact, a billionaire client I once hosted for dinner at our humble abode, his gin and tonic sloshing around in his glass, white oxford rumpled and blue eyes bloodshot, announced to his wife, “Bloody hell, Jane, these two have an even better view than we do.”
As holidays go, the Fourth of July is one I can get on board with, at least in terms of donning a cute sundress and straw cowboy hat and watching a parade on a hot July day, drinking beer and eating watermelon salad.
Still, over the last few years, I struggled with what this holiday means and wrestled with the idea of patriotism, not able to get on board with our current political climate and the divisiveness that has driven a wedge between myself and some of my closest friends and family. In my mind, what it means to be American wasn’t something I felt particularly proud of.
I realize now how foolish that was, if for no other reason than it misses the point. It’s not about politics or what our current immigration policy looks like or how woke someone is or how many schoolchildren have to die before we see any semblance of gun law reform or my concerns about a conservative Supreme Court taking us back to the ‘50s or an orange-skinned man whose last name ends in “rump.”
My friend Mike, who emigrated to the U.S. when he was five years old and was thrown into Aspen Elementary School without knowing any English, reminded me what it means to become an American when you’re not fortunate enough to have been born here. The sheer privilege we enjoy as native-born citizens who didn’t have to worry about how to extend our visa or get a green card or think about the possibility of getting thrown into ICE detention for running a red light is not something to be taken for granted.
I have a passport that allows me to travel freely and while there are many battles to be won and lost, we don’t live in an actual war zone. We have clean drinking water and infrastructure you can’t truly appreciate until you spend time abroad and truly understand the value of functional freeways and first responders and emergency services.
I think a lot about my Costa Rican sister-in-law who is welcome to visit any country in Europe but is not allowed to enter the United States, despite having an American son. I hope she will be able to come here someday, but understand the reality is the time and money it will take to make that happen is significant and still, there are no guarantees.
I’ve come to think about this holiday being not only about patriotism or love of country as showing some appreciation for the quality of life I enjoy and the privilege I sometimes take for granted. Ultimately it’s about the concept of freedom. Freedom is not having to worry about your safety in your daily life, about being able to move through the world as you please when you please, about being well fed and well rested and waking up every day in a place you’re proud to call home.
I know our country isn’t perfect and not every American enjoys the same liberties I do. I guess what I’m celebrating then is gratitude. Happy Aspen Fourth of July, everyone. Time to get wet and wild.