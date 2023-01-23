“This is like the best day of my life,” Ben chirps in his most adorable Kiwi accent. “I’ve always dreamed of surfing through the powder forest.” He wields his iPhone with one hand, glove off in the freezing cold to document our run through the lower G-Zones. We float effortlessly through tighter trees where snowboarders like to sniff out first tracks late on an epic powder day.
Ben is 16 years old and visiting from New Zealand. The son of Ryan’s first cousin, he’s a surfer kid who grew up on the beaches of the North Island and so he picked up snowboarding just-like-that. He’s super keen, as they say down under, to go hike the bowl. He seems to levitate with sheer stoke, practically running up the boot pack like a puppy set loose at the dog park. “Slow and steady wins the race buddy,” I chide when I found him sprawled out on his back on top of the ridge, gasping for air, his thick shaggy hair frosted with ice.
Like most teenagers, he’s got his jacket under his bibs and his goggles under his helmet though I do make him forgo this trend and put his goggles over the helmet when they continually fog up. I translate everything into surf speak. “Now pretend you’re dropping in on a huge left hander and arch a big heelside bottom turn into a cuttie and slash it!”
It occurs to me I’m enjoying hanging out with this kid more than people my own age. There is just something so pure about his joy, unadulterated by the weight of adult life, absent of worry about the kind of things that are, ironically, precisely what ages us. We share some deep conversations and seem to be on the same wavelength about a lot of things.
The thing is, I have always loved teenagers. I empathize with them and how intense everything seems. I get why they put up their guard, so vulnerable to the world that they instinctively know to protect themselves, acting like they don’t care when in truth they care so much they can’t afford to show it. I understand that beneath the cool detachment and apathy is a tenderness so acute that to expose it is like poking an open wound. When I look at Ben’s bright eyes and wind-flushed cheeks I know how potentially impactful this experience, and this time in the mountains, could be for him. Like it did for me, it could even shape his future, forever branded into his psyche, a memory that is more like a tattoo.
It’s not just that I remember how that feels, it’s that I still feel that way myself. I don’t know if it’s because I am a creative, but I have always felt exposed as if my heart were on the outside. I believe that my sensitivity to the world, my ability to truly feel my experiences, is what allows me to tell stories, to relay what it means to be human in ways that are so obvious to me. People always say, “You’re so open and honest,” as if being honest is a rare quality and being open requires skill. That always struck me as odd, because it comes naturally to me.
Many of the kids in our lives are coming of age and I’m just loving them all so much. I’m wondering if there’s some kind of correlation between the raging hormones that occurred when I took a head dive into adolescence and now in perimenopause, just before it all shuts down for good. Are my hormones having a big party, one last hurrah before they exit the building? Is that why I literally feel like a teenager?
This might explain why I’ve been wearing pink highlights in my hair; why I live in Aviator Nation hoodies and platform high tops; why my husband and I still plan to get matching tattoos (still a work in progress for those of you who have been paying attention); and why I’ve been listening to the Beastie Boys Essentials playlist on repeat. It’s why I own checkered Vans and checkered jeans and have checkered rear-view mirror caps on my Mini.
Of course, there is a part of me that mourns for my youth, for being 16 and blissfully unaware of what lay ahead, of what being an adult would ultimately require. That said, I am more conscious than ever of maintaining a youthful attitude, of feeling playful and curious and in love with the idea of being wild. Maybe what I loved so much about my day with Ben was forgetting about everything and thinking of nothing but the sensation of floating, of harnessing the pull of gravity into a feeling of being totally weightless — and ageless.
Ali Margo is into cold therapy. Email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.