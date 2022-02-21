I have officially become one of those crazy old Aspen ladies who snowboards in a tutu.
In the oft-confused and misguided haze of my early 30s, I would often see these wild gray-haired women who still dressed like teenagers, silly frozen smiles plastered on their weathered faces as if their happiness had been somehow fossilized. I’d see them at Ajax closing-day parties in their mismatched Hawaiian shirts and funky sunglasses with leis draped around their necks, or biking down East Hopkins on the Fourth of July clad in something too short and/or too tight and/or too sparkly with hair in high pigtails, making a mockery of age appropriateness.
Just like that, 20 years go by and boom: I’m the one flying down the groomers at Highlands, red tutu flapping about in the wind like a rooster’s wattle. I wore it to fete my friend Sarah on her birthday, which we celebrated with a hike up the Bowl, and I decided this getup would be festive. Granted, it was a far cry from the sexy, tight-fitting costumes we’d wear back in the day, but a frumpy thing that clashed terribly with my pink snowboard pants and did nothing for my ever-widening hips.
Either no one noticed my ridiculous getup, or they were too confused by it to care — just as I had been when I was their age and saw women like me.
With another dreaded birthday a little over a week away, here are a few more things I’ve learned about navigating midlife in the Roaring Fork Valley now that I’m a Desperate Housewife of Basalt (#DHOB):
You have to work out twice as hard and only get half the results
It blows my mind that I had the nerve to complain about my weight when I was 10 years younger, 10 pounds lighter and two sizes smaller. Sure, it was easy to stay thin when smoking was the best diet, and I had all the time in the world to work out all the livelong day. I was the epitome of the “detox to retox” philosophy of Aspen single life, when I bounced from the yoga studio to Highlands to the Alehouse. Lather, rinse repeat.
Now that I have a kid who needs stuff from me and takes up a lot of my time, I exercise every chance I get. Except now, no matter what I do, my body pretty much stays the same. I am that middle-aged lady with the soft belly poking out, wearing the designer athletic bra with the complicated straps that pinches the folds in my back fat. I can’t see that from the front when I look in the mirror and suck my stomach in, so I parade around in these super revealing clothes because I want to look like Kate Hudson. What I really want to know is who came up with athleisure — why did they think it would be a good idea to create skin-tight clothes for athletics or for leisure, and at what age am I allowed to stop wearing this stuff and throw on a mumu? From what I can tell from the flocks of other ladies at yoga who are constantly tugging on the waist of their leggings when it rolls down, the answer is never. Talk about a down dog.
Diets don’t work
You guys, I have done it all: vegan, Keto, paleo, intermittent fasting — all these diets are the same. You may lose a few pounds when you eliminate gluten or stop eating animal products or only eat during your “designated window.” You buy Keto pancake mix and Cheetos that are paleo-friendly, or find 25 ways to make chickpeas palatable, and eventually those calories sneak back in. No matter what I do, my weight won’t budge. My metabolism is like a slow internet connection, that aggravating little circle thing spinning around and around while my fat cells rejoice, surviving to live another day.
Skin might be a four-letter word — but skin care is a four-figure proposition
Listen, I would pour battery acid over my head and pay for the privilege if I thought it would make me look better. Beauty is not skin deep; it’s expensive as hell, and there is a plethora of medi-spas on every corner in Willits ready to offer the latest, greatest and jaw-droppingly costly anti-aging procedure around. You wouldn’t believe the arsenal of medical equipment ready to pulverize your face back into a baby-like state, at least for the two weeks the results last. If you can afford it, you can erase those lines like sand from the hourglass and dollars from your bank account.
Age might just be a number or a state of mind, but at least for this DHOB when it comes to aging, it’s all downhill from here. At least I can make that descent on my snowboard, tutu blowing in the breeze. What midlife crisis? That’s about as graceful as it gets.
