“I’d like to say it was nice to run into you today, but that’s not entirely true,” I texted my neighbor Doretta after I rear-ended her at the bottom of the Frying Pan.
I don’t want to talk about the accident, other than to say the turkey who crossed the road and caused Doretta to slow down is also to blame; but alas, wild turkeys don’t have car insurance and they make lousy witnesses. The fact is I wasn’t paying attention and rear-ended her without even having a chance to put on the brakes.
My beloved MINI Cooper looked like it went 10 rounds with a heavyweight boxer, its right eye popped out and cute little face smashed in. While I’m still waiting for the final word from the insurance adjuster, I’m pretty sure my little Sugar Boo is dead. RIP, Mini C.
I loved that car. My love for cars was fostered by my dad, who drove fast, cool cars all my life. There was the white Barracuda convertible, the metallic green Mustang, the silver Mazda RX7 with no back seat, a black Datsun 280ZX with a T-roof followed by a gold Datsun 300ZX and then finally, a cherry red Porsche 944 just like the one Jake drove in the 1980s classic romcom, “Pretty in Pink.” It was the poor man’s Porsche, but it was still a Porsche.
When I was 16, I didn’t go to Driver’s Ed because my dad schooled me in driving his own way. He taught me how downshift and gun it around tight turns, how to do a “rolling stop” in second gear, and how to hold the steering wheel loosely so I could feel the leather and hand stitching glide through my fingers. Sometimes we’d sit in the driveway and just listen to the sound of the Porsche’s engine, which has a very distinct sound, almost like the purr of a cat.
I took my driver’s test in a rural Connecticut town where, instead of having to do the dreaded K-turn or parallel park, I simply pulled into an empty lot and was told by my comatose instructor to park wherever I wanted and passed my test with flying colors. The only problem was that while I knew how to corner like a boss and handle a stiff clutch, I never really learned the rules of the road. I had three car accidents within first six months.
I haven’t had a car accident since then, but I have had many cars that I loved. Cars that fit my personality, were fun and fast, and put a smile on my face when I looked at them, like a friend or a pet. It’s true your car says a lot about you and your identity. After my dad sold the Porsche and bought a more practical Ford Explorer for weekend trips to our house in Vermont. my friend’s mom famously said, “Richard, I didn’t recognize you. You weren’t wearing your Porsche.”
For my practical friends, a car is just a car. They’ll choose something based on their needs, or budget, or how many kids they have. Not me. When Levi was born, I stubbornly declared, “I’m not going to drive a minivan, I’m going to drive a MINI Cooper.” And while size and safety are certainly something to consider this time around (the amount of damage sustained to my little car was a little terrifying) I will choose something totally out of my price range because I shop for cars the same way I shop for shoes.
Let’s be honest. A car is one of life’s most important accessories. It’s what you wear coming and going. More importantly, when you live five miles up a narrow windy road where you’ve got hazards like herds of big horn sheep who love to lumber across the road, giant boulders that roll off the cliff into the middle of the down valley lane and all the yahoos swerving all over the place after drinking on their boats all day at Ruedi, you need a car that is responsive. You need to be able to maneuver, to react quickly, and of course, to corner like a boss.
Still, even though I’m grateful I’m OK, I am devastated. I feel like I lost a member of my family, the electrical cord we used for the EV charger just hanging there with nothing attached to it like a collar on a leash with no dog.
It really does sound like a bad joke. What happens when the turkey crosses the road? I realized between my distracted driving and my love for cars, the real turkey is me.