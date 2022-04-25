“Oh my god, do you want some farro? I literally have so much,” my neighbor Katie said.
Katie is a private chef, so it’s not unusual for us to talk about food, especially on our long walks beneath the Seven Castles on the trails behind our house.
We were on one of those walks: an unplanned, impromptu affair that happens with a last-minute text to go for a walk with our dogs. It was also one of those days — springtime in the Rockies swirling around us in a dizzying array of schizophrenic weather. The wind blew sideways and accelerated the passing clouds in a vortex of energy and movement. It was nature getting in our faces, all up close and personal.
What’s also up close and personal, it seems, is our little neighborhood.
My dog walks with Katie have gotten more lively as more neighbors — and more new puppies — regularly join in. On this particular day, Jessi came with Goose, a gigantic furball of Leonberger puppy, and Marc came with Peyton, a very large and wild doodle. There’s also Bear, Pammy’s new puppy, a rescue mutt. I couldn’t help but wonder what the lions and deer were thinking as we tromped by, like our own mismatched herd.
I grew up in a small suburban town in Connecticut, where the houses sat on large lots with ample acreage and the kind of thick, tall trees and tall, manicured shrubs that, when you move West, feel like a distant memory. People mostly kept to themselves. There were no front stoops or sidewalks. It just wasn’t a friendly place. People relegated social interactions to fundraisers or weekends at their respective country clubs and on whatever shore they owned a second home.
That’s part of why I was so drawn to living in a small mountain town. I loved the spontaneity that takes place in passing, running into people at the supermarket or in line at the post office. I relished knowing people’s names at places I frequented often, like how John at Zele knew what kind of coffee drink I liked or how Ruben always presented a fancy dessert tray at L’Hostaria, as if we were special and not just a bunch of ski bums who would spend our entire paychecks on dinner. There were those friends who managed bars or restaurants where we’d remain well after close, dancing and drinking behind locked doors and enjoying access to things that even the richest people in Aspen weren’t privy to.
I’ll admit that when I first moved to Basalt I didn’t find it the most welcoming place. Most new people I met asked me if I had kids, and when I told them no, their eyes just sort of glazed over as they turned and walked away.
I accepted this sacrifice for our little slice of paradise with a steep mountain on one side and the red-rock spires of the Seven Castles on the other, embracing and protecting us from the outside world like giant arms that had enveloped us in a hug. I could see the water of the Fryingpan River from my desk, the water sparkling in the midday sun like liquid diamonds. Who needed friends?
Over the last decade that has changed, of course. Our lives have been cracked open by our child, but it’s also getting to know our little neighborhood. Some of these neighbors have lived here for decades and some are new, the so-called “pandemic refugees” we swear at in fits of road rage during rush hour. They moved here from Chicago and from Denver, from New York City and San Francisco.
One of those people is Jessi, who I met on the second day of school down at the bus stop. The fact that she had three kids who would forever change the dynamic of our lives was beside the point. With her flushed freckled face, bright green eyes and wide, gap-toothed smile, I knew we’d be fast friends. A year later — after countless Friday afternoon drinks, leaning on her time and again for help with Levi and hours of long conversations — she’s so much more than a friend. She’s a neighbor in every sense of the word.
So is Katie, who led me into her kitchen chattering away, tendrils of blonde flying behind her as if even her hair couldn’t keep up with the exuberance and buoyancy she emanates in every facet of her life. She rummaged through her pantry, emerging with an enormous box of farro. “Take it,” she said. “I’ll never use it all.” As I walked down the hill back to my house, clutching this box in my arms, I realized how lucky I am to know Katie and how fortunate we are to be surrounded by people who truly care about us, who are only a knock on the door away. These are neighbors with whom we have not built fences, but bridges.
Ali Margo is a freelance writer who has spent the entire day preparing a complicated Bobby Flay recipe for pork ribs and is hoping they turn out ok. Email your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.