You know it’s offseason midvalley when…
• You spend Saturday night binge watching the Kardashians and cry real tears when Kim passes the bar exam. The truth is, offseason isn’t as pronounced in the midvalley as it is in Aspen since the Ferris wheel of suburbia just keeps spinning whether the lifts are running or not and the only real part-time residents are the bears and the Texans who live on the golf course at the Roaring Fork Club in the summertime.
Still, there is a subtle shift, like not having to experience quite so much road rage on Highway 82 and the simple fact that there just isn’t a whole heck of a lot to do.
• The yoga studio is so packed on Sunday mornings that you have to contort your body even more than usual just to make sure your big toe doesn’t end up in someone else’s eye and the humidity hits 120%. I sweated so much this morning I’m surprised there was actually anything left of me by the time the class was over. I pictured myself as a puddle with two little eyeballs floating around in all those toxins I’d just rid myself of after drinking one too many IPAs at a 6-year old’s birthday party the afternoon before. Also, during offseason, yoga and day drinking are somehow inextricably interlinked.
• You go to Starbucks so often your son has your drink order memorized.
“She’ll have a double tall latte with almond milk,” Levi said to the barista who feigned consciousness by scribbling this information down on the side of a paper cup.
Offseason means be-bopping around Willits, for lack of anything better to do, and inadvertently inducting my son into the world of retail therapy. We browse the racks with enthusiasm, as if we are visiting these stores for the first time and not every other day.
In fact, we were walking past Bristlecone when a cute tank top in the window display caught my eye.
“No, you don’t need that,” Levi said in a firm tone.
“Who’s taking care of who, here?” I said, silently applauding his insightful and observant eye, even if the mother-son dynamic was cloudy at best.
Adding mind reader to his growing list of talents, he replied, “I take care of you, and you take care of me.”
Still impressed with my little miracle, I treated him to blue popsicle ice cream with mini marshmallows at Sundae’s where he got so jacked up on sugar he ran 15 laps around Whole Foods and then tried to climb on top of the conveyer belt at check out as if it were an amusement park ride.
Just as I was about to win Mom of the Year, he looked at me with his big blue eyes and said, “Mom, since you got me ice cream, which was so nice, you can go try on that shirt.”
Well! Into Bristlecone we went where I bought the most expensive tank top known to man thanks to an Australian label that is now importing merino wool. In the end, we both learned some important lessons about what not to do and killed half a day to boot. Winning!
• Hormonal teenagers run loose in the streets with the excitement for big events like prom and graduation pulsating from their bodies as if their Converse-clad feet don’t quite touch the ground. Not only do they exude a glow even more enviable than normal, they are vibrating at such a high frequency that it can be felt across the whole town, like humming powerlines.
The last day of school feels just as significant for me now as closing day at Highlands did back then. I’m not saying I’m going to get drunk while dressed up as a snowboarding crocodile, but I may shed a few tears for my baby boy as he graduates from kindergarten. Talk about making the grade.
• It snows like crazy all night and you wake up to a landscape etched in white, as if an artist came in to accentuate an already beautiful canvas with brushstrokes of magical, crystalline spring snow. It melts by midday, the flanks of the surrounding mountains now carpeted in vibrant green, the scent of freshly bloomed lilacs wafting through the air.
Yes, we do have actual spring in Basalt. You should come check it out sometime. Actually, never mind: Maybe just stick to your promise of never going past the roundabout.
Ali Margo sends congrats to the eagle mama across the street who just had her eaglets. Send your love to alisonmargo@gmail.com.