Editor:
I am excited about the upcoming election and the chance to have new members within the local political arena. I am most excited about the chance to have Mark Reece join the council in March. Mark is a family man, a local business person and carries the knowledge, ability and desire to make thoughtful changes and bring consistency to city policy.
Mark understands the difficulty around being successful in this town and marketplace and is very sensitive to the needs of our local workforce, a quality that is badly needed on council during these times. Please join me in voting for Mark Reece for Aspen City Council and let’s bring a strong and informed voice to our local government. Mark Reece for Aspen City Council!
Peter Fornell
Aspen