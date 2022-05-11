Editor:
The first semester or maybe second of my MBA I took a class called Strategic Marketing. Graduate level marketing 101 but really 301. We studied cases of success and failure of the 4 Ps — place, price, product and promotion. One of the more important concepts we learned was target marketing which basically means marketing to the customers you want, in very specific terms.
Thus, when I read about the Aspen Chamber Resort Association’s latest study and plan it breaks all the pillars of marketing and basically states we will not market and rather manage the chaos (marketing failure). Perhaps the approach should be to try to attract the people, groups and events we want in Aspen and Snowmass. For example, targeting yoga retreats, wildflower hiking groups, nature lovers etc. instead of those who come for luxury travel, shopping, dining, partying and music.
While we don't yet know if Disney Aspen (RH Theme Park) will be a success we should note they have the 4 Ps and their target market in the scope of a sharpshooter's rifle. I think it would be in the best interest of Aspen and Snowmass if ACRA leaders and the city, county and SkiCo were to take another look at their chaos management plan.
Brad Hahn
Aspen