This is not a ski story.
I was standing on upper Little Nell with another aspiring old timer, when a youngster, probably in his 30s, swished around Kleenex Corner and sailed off the road onto the skier’s left of Niagra. He was fast and fluid, anticipating the moguls ahead with instinct that translated into his knees churning the creamy soft snow into a buttery smooth descent. He was shifting lanes more than turning, using a slight spine of terrain as a launching point to move back and forth from sun to shade.
My comrade shook his head derisively. “Kids … that doesn’t look like skiing to me.”
I said, “You better look again!”
It was beautiful. It’s not the way I learned in the era when, even when you weren’t in the gates, every obstacle on the slopes was a challenge you were required to turn around, but the kid was ripping in a way we never imagined. Gear changes and so do attitudes. Young people today ski with fewer constraints and more imagination. It reminds me of “hot dog” skiing in the 1970s. Although I am reluctantly too old to learn their tricks, I am enthusiastically all for it!
Being an expert skier is not about mastering the mountain with skills. It is about acquiring the skills that allow you to go wherever the mountain takes you in whatever conditions it concocts, conspiring with the winds and sky. Gravity pulls you downward and you resist only enough to stay gracefully on the path topography dictates. Ego kills. You learn where the mountain doesn’t want you, and not to travel so recklessly as to insult the terrain which, once agitated, will put you in your place.
Skiing is a game we can never win. The only time it is boring is when we actually can go as fast as possible; think flat catwalk. Other than this, we can never move as rapidly as the lines we choose will allow. Even the greatest ski racers in the world can’t do it. There has never been the perfectly flawless run. It is the impossibility of this quest that keeps us coming back, exploring new terrain, seeking new places and ways to test ourselves.
This is the essence of our sport. It is the universal pursuit of skiers regardless of experience. It is what we share to make the thrill, the satisfaction, the peace, the exhausting physicality of our moments on the snow endure time and ignite passion that becomes something we carry like an identity card and flash whenever the opportunity arises, no matter the place or the season it strikes.
Ski stories are boring or, more accurately, wholly inadequate. We listen somewhat patiently to someone telling us of their day’s turns only to obligate them to listen to ours, which, of course, will be more exciting. Swapping tales of powder and dicing through gladed forests is an endurance event, so we thank the Good Lord for beer and barstools and the bar itself on which we rest our elbows waiting for the opportunity to use flailing arms to exaggerate a point about the best pair of skis we ever owned or the half dozen turns in knee-deep powder at 2 o’clock on Bingo Glades that somehow everyone else didn’t see all day.
We hoot at the waves of fresh snow splashing our cheeks as we descend the Ridge of Bell, disturbing the stillness left after nature dropped the sky onto it, flake by flake, hiding its shadowy undulations under a skim of brilliant white as we slept, hoping to get others’ attention to witness our first turns through it which are not merely ski tracks, but the linkage of two-second moments into a lifelong chain of memory we understand will never adequately be explained in words.
I thank my father for his incredible skill, my mother for her perpetual enthusiasm, my siblings and best friends for kicking my butt when I tried to take it easy. I am forever young at heart with my wife and kids continuing all of the above as a given. I appreciate the coaches. I am grateful for the Sunny Side Sliders and Cornice Crew, two ski gangs I belonged to made up of the same people with a penchant for never agreeing which run to ski next, much less on one name for our group. I tip my pompom hat to The Flyers, The Dogs and The Buckaroos who, I think, liked us, but for sure hated to see us coming. I miss the dozens and dozens of other ski groups I couldn’t keep track of when our tracks were continually intertwining, forming a giant gordian knot of camaraderie never to be undone. I cherish the bonds with lifties, patrollers, instructors, on-mountain restaurant staff, and honchos in company coats who made up a big part of my ski life with countless little things. I am overjoyed that we catch up with neighbors over chairlift rides more than over fences. I am humbled by the exhausted intermediate seeking the easy way down or the intrepid aspirant asking about the toughest run on the mountain. All of you made skiing my passion.
And, in case you haven’t figured it out, this is a love story.
Roger Marolt knew what he had when he got it and that’s why he has it still. Email him at roger@maroltllp.com.