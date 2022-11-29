During a horrific hitting slump, a coach suggested I change something — anything — because what I was doing wasn’t working. I was trying everything. He asked if I had tried batting left handed. That sounded ridiculous. But, desperate as I was, for the next few days I swung lefty at practice, fouling balls off my foot, stinging my hands with pop-ups off the handle, missing most pitches with the klutziest swing imaginable. I became more frustrated than ever. The next game, back on the right side of the plate, I was amazingly comfortable. Slump over!
I am sick, sad and frustrated with mass shootings. I feel helpless. Things are getting worse. There is no light at the end of this tunnel that is as long as all gun barrels in this country lined up, which would circle this planet at least twice. We need to try something — anything — different. Limiting sales of automatic weapons, conducting more thorough background checks and instituting wait periods before arms purchases are not working. Mental screening for would-be mass murderers? All but useless. Gun education? Give me a freaking break!
Americans purchased almost 20 million guns in 2021, down from 2020’s record of 21.3 million. Combining data from several reports, a reasonable estimate is that there are now more than 450 million guns in our country, an average of 1.2 guns for each man, woman and child. In our Land of the Free, every one of us lives in a continual close encounter with a firearm.
The good news — which is very relative when talking about extinguishing human lives with bullets — is that the number of suicides and murders with guns have hovered mostly between six and seven per 100,000 people for both since the late 1960s in the U.S. In other words, things are not actually getting worse, they are only just as horrific as ever. Amongst high-income countries, we are No. 1 in gun-death rates, by far. The next closest country is Chile, which loses just one citizen to a fatal gunshot wound for every two of ours. France, which ranks somewhere in the middle, has roughly one gun death for every dozen of ours.
Our first reaction to mass shootings is shock, then sadness for victims, then fear for ourselves and loved ones. And then anger, which we take out on each other, fighting about guns.
To proceed from that starting point toward workable solutions is absurd. Arguing escalates into anger. That leads to distrust, which leads to justifiable hatred. In believing each other are idiots, we effectively dehumanize opponents, turning neighbors to objects — inanimate targets, if you will. Even words become harsher, more pointed, purposefully hurtful. We divide ourselves. We become disenfranchised. We abandon connections. For a few on the fringe, words become no-longer powerful enough.
While getting rid of guns would absolutely solve the problem since nobody can die from a gunshot if there are no guns, it is an academic solution. It is one thing to look at other countries that never allowed their citizens to accumulate guns to begin with, note their low gun-death rates and believe we can mimic that condition. It’s something entirely different to gather up almost a half a billion guns here and destroy them to put us on even ground with our peers worldwide. There is no practical way to do this. Even if we could eliminate sales of new guns, the number we already have in circulation is enough to wreak havoc for centuries to come.
Instead, we must stop vicious rhetoric in this national discussion that begins almost immediately after shooting tragedies and distracts us from truly feeling the magnitude of human loss we seem to experience almost every other day. We need to let the reality of these events linger, to settle into national consciousness in deliberate and solemn periods of introspective contemplation of this apocalyptic reality for which we all share responsibility. We need to feel this pain chronically, undistracted by the continuous debate chatter that will forever end in a draw.
It is time to try something different. Nobody is in favor of mass shootings — we are all on the same side in this. And still we divide politically and fight over it. We must stop yelling so we can hear ourselves grieve. We need to capitulate to our history that intractably embraces the right to bear arms. Passivity is the awkward alternative worth trying. Let’s do nothing for a while and see if our national anger dissipates.
Give peace a chance. Give love a chance. It’s time for a national character of cohesiveness in which even potential killers find hopeful alternatives. If we throw our hands up — or, better yet, around each other — nobody can hold up a gun. Better yet, maybe nobody will want to.
