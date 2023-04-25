Restoration Hardware is a threat. If things go its way, Aspen will not only never be the same, it will look and feel radically different from what any of us ever imagined. I cannot think of another town that has faced anything like this.
Vladislav Doronin strolled into Aspen with little concern for the town or its citizens last year. He made no friends. He sued the then-cherished Aspen Times to squelch an unflattering story about him. He revealed nothing about his plans for the project at Lift 1A that he purchased for a price so astronomically high that it made the approved plan seem fiscally impossible to complete. We are still mostly in the dark about the future of that hugely impactful project.
As it turns out, we ain’t seen nothin’ yet.
Gary Friedman, Restoration Hardware’s CEO and largest direct shareholder, makes Doronin look transparent. While Doronin did not arrive in town shaking hands and making introductions, at least he did not hide. Friedman, on the other hand, hired Mark Hunt to do his dirty work of building a portfolio of downtown commercial real estate using a cloakroom full of LLCs. Further, Doronin’s gigantic project is smaller than what Friedman aspires to do.
The vision is to make Aspen into Restoration Hardware’s living showroom. Friedman wants to remake our town’s image, in order to elevate his brand, completely against our will. No wonder he worked so hard to keep his identity secret. There is no sense making friends if you won’t be able to face them.
Restoration Hardware’s Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 5, 2021 revealed a shocker: “Aspen has been selected to develop the first RH ecosystem.” It is an “ecosystem” that includes a gallery, guesthouse, bath house and spa, restaurants, and their first foray into residences.
What we didn’t know is to what extent Restoration Hardware is determined to overhaul Aspen.
This week I bring you Friedman’s comments in Restoration Hardware’s fourth quarter 2022 Earnings Call to shareholders. Hold on to your stomach contents: “…every luxury brand, from Chanel to Cartier, Louis Vuitton to Loro Piana, Harry Winston to Hermès, was born at the top of the luxury mountain. Never before has a brand attempted to make the climb to the top, nor do the other brands want you to. We are not from their neighborhood, nor invited to their parties. We have a deep understanding that our work has to be so extraordinary that it creates a forced reconsideration of who we are and what we are capable of, requiring those at the top of the mountain to tip their hat in respect. We also appreciate that this climb is not for the faint of heart. And as we continue our ascent, the air gets thin and the odds become slim.”
Just what we need — a billionaire fashion snob with a chip on his shoulder hellbent on remaking Aspen into a launching pad for his brand to become the envy of every designer worldwide clutching fame by the silk thread dangling from a status symbol.
While the personality of modern Aspen has always contained an element of wealth, this attribute has only recently been accepted as something we admit. Many luxury brands have a retail presence here. Obviously Aspen Skiing Co. has identified heavily with local culture, but that is symbiotic with our split personality as a ski town. In fact, there are few local businesses that don’t embrace “Aspen” to meet customers’ expectations. But most of this capitalizing on place is done carefully, even if occasionally a little too exuberantly, either through respect for neighbors or humility towards history, so as not to appear as if anyone controls the aura of this special place.
Even setting aside for the moment the arrogance of a company setting its sights to turn a town of living, breathing, working human beings into its private boutique theme park for billionaires, there is another, perhaps even larger threat from this plan. Once Aspen is branded as Restoration Hardware’s town, it could irreparably damage our reputation.
The fashion world lives and dies in trends, rendering ridiculous things once considered hip. This is a fine mess we find ourselves in. Ironically, if Restoration Hardware’s plan for Aspen works, this may become a nearly impossible place to feel at home in. On the other hand, if their plan fails, how do we clean up not only the physical mess of Restoration Hardware ruins, but also regain our reputation as a cool, organic mountain town?
It could hardly get worse.