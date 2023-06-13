There was a popular T-shirt in the 1970s that expressed what I feel about the proposed expansion of our airport runway. The front had a tiny mouse with its back to the viewer, right arm (leg?) jutting upward with its middle finger (toe?) extended. The entire background was filled with the image of a huge bird of prey, wings wide, talons extended, beak open, and eyes fearsomely focused on the mouse. The words across the top were, “The Last Act of Defiance.”
Can you see me standing out at the head of the runway as a shiny new Gulfstream G650 comes swooshing in for a landing, flipping it the bird? That’s never going to happen, of course, but at least I’m typing this entire column with my middle fingers. (Please excuse the typos.)
They want to widen the runway at Sardy Field. They want to fly jets with wider wingspans (which generally means bigger planes) into Aspen. It appears they are more interested in promoting private jet traffic but point to the loss of commercial flights to scare us onto their side.
They are the birds of prey. I am the prey. They are going to eat me alive. But at least I am not going to be swallowed whole while trying to strike a compromise with them for just a little less of their poop in my nest.
It feels like I have been throwing up the middle finger while wearing a mitten, so I’ll just say it instead: bugger off! Now is not the time to widen our runway to accommodate larger jets. I don’t care what the FAA says. To heck with federal funding. I assume all those government experts and consultants have comfy homes to live in, wherever they are from. Let them come here and try to find a decent place to live and then tell us what’s best for our town. They aren’t considering anything about housing shortages or working conditions in this valley.
Neither do they know our rich history of contrarian thought and commitment to nonconformity.
Whatever they tell us to do, our first reaction should be to do the opposite. Remember when they turned the base of Smuggler Mountain into an EPA Superfund site in the early 1980s? We revolted vigorously and became one of only a few communities that eventually got delisted in 2003. My hope is that wasn’t our last stand.
The airport debate has boiled down to a miasma of fractional truths that nobody can make sense of. This person is half correct, that one is only one-eighth right. The ones claiming to have the most facts leave us tangling our fingers trying to add fractions with no common denominators.
Newer jets landing on a bigger airstrip will be quieter and more fuel efficient, they say. Sure, but there will be even more of them than we have now. It’s like debating which trees will produce more smoke in a wildfire, evergreens or deciduous varieties, when it’s actually the size of the forest that matters!
We have big issues facing our town and the world, environmentally, sociologically and economically, none of which will be made better by paving the way for bigger jets in our front yard. It feels like a great convergence of seemingly intractable life-altering changes are aimed squarely at us. This change is coming so rapidly that at least trying to slow it down seems prudent. Expanding our airport runway now is like swirling a dollop of whipped cream on top of a big ol’ serving of more of the same doodoo that got us to this point.
This is not a now-or-never decision. It is not an either/or choice. Electing now not to expand the airport runway is pretty much a risk-free option. If we say “no” and somewhere down the road we figure out that was a mistake, I’m thinking we can easily reverse the decision. The people in the big private jets have a lot of pull in Washington, D.C. (full disclosure: I did not research this. It is only a guess). If we decide we want a bigger airport in the future, they will snap their fingers and, voila, we’ll get it. On the other hand, if we widen the runway now, poof, we can never undo it.
Locally we are losing citizens, affordable housing, town character and sense of community at an alarming rate. Our global environment is a human-fueled catastrophe. The convenience of having direct commercial flights to Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles is not enough for me to shut my eyes to what the airport expansion will lead to. I’m keeping my peepers wide open. At least when I see the vultures circling, I won’t be standing around with my hands in my pockets.