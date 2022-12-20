Dear Aspen holiday visitor: You better not shout. You better not cry. You better not have a hissy fit. I’m telling you why — a great awakening has come to town. Things have changed. The script is flipped. The tables have turned, and unless you are kind, polite and patient, you may not have one to sit at for your holiday dinners.
In short, do not bite the hand that feeds you.
Wait. It should be the other way around, right? Tourists and second homeowners have always been “the hand” and locals “the dogs” to be muzzled, obediently shaking hands on command. Visitors tell us to sit and we sit. They tell us to roll over and we roll over. If we are really good, maybe we get to sit on the couch for a minute. There is to be no snarling, growling or baring our teeth, otherwise treats will remain in the jar. Right?
Wrong! That scenario is suddenly laughable. Today, visitors to Aspen are more abundant and workers more scarce than ever. On the scales of supply and demand, guests are, to be blunt, a dime a dozen, while the local worker is a precious resource. Welcome to the new Aspen — and just about every other vacation hot spot. And you thought the employee and housing shortages were just about a bunch of whining locals.
Working stiffs are now the lifeblood of this town. The people serving you have more power over you than you do over them. If you treat them badly, they will shun you like curdled eggnog. The manager you complain to will try to placate you, of course, but if insolence comes to shouting, they will likely side with their employee. Even if the employee gets fired, the shop next door will hire them in a second, and you might encounter that familiar face there tomorrow. In other words, if you act like a jackass this year, hardly anyone will care or notice if you never come back. In fact, it would probably be better for everyone if you didn’t. Go ahead and see if things are more accommodating to your ego in Sun Valley, Vail, Whistler, Big Sky or Lake Tahoe. I doubt it.
As long as you are not biting any hands, chewing any asses or chomping heads off of the locals working hard to make your stay a pleasant one, you will have a wonderful time in Aspen this winter. Jerks are no longer tolerated, no matter how much money they spend. There are more than enough nice visitors out there who spend just as much — and probably even more, as kindness and generosity usually come as a pair.
So, remember how your bread gets buttered and your skis tuned. Remember who makes your bed and cleans your room. Remember who is trying to find the right size and color for you and everyone else you depend on to make your season merry and bright. They are hardworking, kind-hearted, dignified human beings. None are your servants. Most commute long distances in heavy holiday traffic to take care of you. They arrive early and stay late. All are busier than you imagine. Keep this in mind, take care of them in return, and you might end up with something besides coal in your stockings.
And as long as we’re shipping off old business axioms to the island of Misfit Noise, we might as well edit this old saw, too: The customer is always right. They’re not. In fact, if customers around here are correct half the time, they are ahead of the Bell-Mountain curve.
I rode the gondola last week with three of the most obnoxious pseudo locals I have ever encountered. They were literally too boorish to ignore, which I tried mightily to do. It was nauseating. They knew the sommeliers, masseuses, the best places to valet park, eat, shop and on and on. One bragged that she knew a secret ski trail from the bottom of Pump House Hill to the top of Blondie’s. Ha! The only satisfaction I got was near the end of the ride when they disrupted my oncoming migraine by asking where I was from and I got to say, “here.” They couldn’t leave it at that, so one asked where I was from “originally” and I got to say again, “here.” The silence was magnificent. I only wished they hadn’t waited until we were almost to the top to ask. So, while locals may be as scarce as red-nosed reindeer anymore, there are still a few where you least expect. Maybe just keep that in the back of your mind.
Roger Marolt is beginning to understand that peace on Earth might just start with courtesy in the City Market parking lot over the holidays. roger@maroltllp.com