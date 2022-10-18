I had a Hick House breakfast with Joe DiSalvo. It was the most local thing I’ve done in months. He asked about the chain gang and how Aspen High looks. Now, I know Joe cares about the football team and probably a little less about the chain gang, but him just being interested in how I was doing felt good. It’s a subtle way people who know about people invite you to talk. When somebody says, “How are you doing?”, maybe they want to know or maybe they don’t really care. In asking about the chain gang, Joe wanted me to start in.
First thing, I asked about the election. He gave me a look that said it all: Oh, brother! I shared how I was affected when my dad was a local politician. It was brutal hearing people talk badly about him — and that wasn’t made up for by the people who talked well about him, because you expected that. It may be true that all is fairer in politics than war, but that doesn’t make it right. Especially in a small town. Especially when the people we disagree with today will be the ones we join with over something else tomorrow.
A good thing about a sheriff’s race in Aspen is that it’s not political, or it shouldn’t be. I mean, what difference would it make affiliating with one party or the other? It’s not like we’re deciding about the death penalty here. Even when Hunter Thompson was running for sheriff in the ’70s, it wasn’t partisan politics. It was about different visions — none of which had anything to do with what’s happening in Washington, D.C. If you get right down to it, it was hippies against old timers. Since today they are mostly a hybrid in the local population, maybe that’s why we’re making up controversies to divide ourselves.
“I think our jail could use some improvements,” he tells me. “It’s part of my job. I have to let people know. How else are they going to find out? But they want to make it an election issue. I can’t build a new jail; I’m not writing any checks. I don’t decide this. That’s the commissioners’ call. That’s for the people to decide.”
Of course we talked about the enlightened tradition of the sheriff’s office in Pitkin County, from Dick Keinast to Bob Braudis to him. I noted it had been a fairly seamless continuation of more-compassionate law enforcement here. I told him that was important, maybe the most important thing. It’s not like we’re living in a crime-riddled metropolis.
That led to reminiscing about the characters of Aspen. Joe knows them all. “I attract them,” he chuckled. “They’re not all customers.”
The hardest part of the job, he told me, are the mental health crises and especially the suicides. It’s been around forever. “You know them all,” he said. “The last time you see them is being zipped up in a body bag? That’s tough. …Really tough. … With all the money around here, it’s sad we can’t come up with more to combat this.”
Emboldened by coffee and real maple syrup, I almost brought up Lance Armstrong’s gift to him of a handshake-5% ownership of Armstrong’s new vodka company. But it’s so silly that I filled my mouth with a bite of French toast instead.
Conspiracies are entertaining, even if they amount to nothing, but enemies use them to do harm — especially if they amount to nothing. Lance gave Joe the token interest in his company because they are friends, not because he needs a friend in the sheriff’s office. Joe has no money in the company, nor has he gotten any out of it. If the company succeeds, it’s not going to be through sales at local bars and liquor stores, so Joe’s potential influence on them is as overblown as it would be pointless.
If anything, Joe’s future is brightened by building on his reputation in continuing the famously progressive approach to local law enforcement like his predecessors did, beginning with the ideas of HST and implemented by Keinast and Braudis while wearing the star.
I like Joe. He looks you in the eye. He’s got a sense of humor. He shakes your hand like it’s actually attached to a human — or he’s ready with a hug if he thinks it might do you better. He told me he was a misfit back home when he arrived here in 1985. His first job here was driving a bus. He skied a lot and played some softball. I’d say it was a solid, humble, typically abnormal Aspen beginning. He fits in pretty well now.
Roger Marolt wants to fully disclose that Joe gave him a re-elect DiSalvo deputies’ star to pin on his shirt after breakfast. roger@maroltllp.com