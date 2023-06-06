My inclination was to let Paul Menter have the last word in his final Aspen Daily News column. But, he dropped a final opinion on us like a verifiable fact and I feel compelled to dive in and catch the bomb and disarm it before it hits the ground. His assertion that this community has no way to pay for the Lumberyard affordable housing project is absolutely, positively, 100% wrong.
Now I’ll tell you what I really think. It matters naught whether you are for this project or against it, the truth is that we can pay the $450 million estimated price. I will go so far as saying not spending this sum on more affordable housing at this tumultuous time in Aspen’s history would actually be the far more irresponsible action.
Aspen is a community of immeasurable if not unimaginable wealth. There are no small towns that compare. We are the apple in a basket of oranges. No offense to oranges or any other small town intended.
The assessor’s office estimates the total taxable real estate value in Pitkin County at almost $77 billion. Over the holiday season it is not a stretch to say that as much as $7 billion to $10 billion worth of private jets touch down at Sardy Field. In 2022, Aspen set its record for annual retail sales at $1.2 billion. The combined net worth of Aspen residents and visitors can only be guessed, but it has to be astonishing.
These numbers indicate a huge vested interest in the success of our community and a need to sustain individuals’ stakes in it. There is abundant monetary potential to build the Lumberyard affordable housing project, and more just like it. A one-time tax of just one half of 1% on the value of real estate in the county alone would pay for it. That is not nothing, but it is much farther from the “impossible” Menter suggests than it is next to nothing for the vast majority of Pitkin County property owners.
The question is not whether we can afford more affordable housing. It is, how can we tap into the vast resources of those who are invested here?
Billionaires may have come for the investment returns, but at the root it is the unique sense of community this town nurtures that makes many stay. It is this, more than natural beauty or incredible ski runs, that creates unparalleled value. The task is to make everyone understand how vital a reliable, happy, long-term resident workforce is to maintaining this. The mechanism is taxing affluence so that visitors and second-home owners at least feel some of the financial pinch that our working residents face constantly. That should not be a hard sell to those who care about maintaining the Aspen they bought into.
The far greater disgrace than the minuscule risk of putting Aspen into financial peril building affordable housing is letting it become a community that does not support its own workforce. A conscious and continuous choice to force the majority of our workforce into long daily commutes and pushing our housing crisis onto the backs of our neighboring communities is appalling, an entitled atrocity and darkly inhumane!
While the existential costs of a valley-wide housing crisis is somewhat absorbed by higher prices for services to Aspen residents and visitors, most of that economic burden remains borne by the workforce. Carrying the brunt of the financial crush, plus the human cost of earning a living two hours from home and family, is dehumanizing. These are the costs that Menter never seemed to consider. These are the costs that are sucking vibrancy from all communities in the Roaring Fork Valley, beginning with Aspen.
A local mindset of accepting this as the fair result of economic evolution is what will convert Aspen from a community for all to thrive into a commodity for the top 1% to consume. Could Aspen become one of the ugliest places in the world? Spiritually, yes; we can see it on the fringes already.
While the likes of Restoration Hardware, Aman Resorts, Ogden Newspapers and their billionaire owners fairly get lambasted for throwing their muddied arrogance against our walls of community values, our greatest hope is that most wealthy visitors and second-home owners actually are here for the same reasons the average working person is. It is an appreciation for what we have beyond the fiscal and physical. If we collectively acknowledge the negative impacts of large lifestyles and map out ways to mitigate them, we can pay the price of soulful preservation. There is a cost to all of us in this. If we are willing to pay it, we have a chance to turn things around.