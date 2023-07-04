Hey, world.
We are taking a break from marketing Aspen. We’re not closing. We’re just not going to advertise anymore. We’ve recognized that we have grown some extra large, environmentally flat feet and are stomping huge carbon footprints on this planet, all the while encouraging you to do the same when you visit.
It’s time we learned to tiptoe through the tulips, so to speak. Our goal is to clean up some of the mess we’ve made and set a better example. Lord knows, if we can do it, so can everyone else. If you come here uninvited anyway, we ask that you respect our efforts and do your part to help. Hopefully, you will leave refreshed and encouraged and carry that back to your hometowns.
Thank you for understanding.
The Management
Would that be crazy? Yes, I am actually picturing Aspen going dark on marketing in an unprecedented move to combat global warming. It would be one of the biggest statements ever made by a small town toward seriously addressing the existential global climate catastrophe. Aspen goes offline! Imagine the headlines worldwide.
They say you are what you eat, but in Aspen we are the ballyhooed baloney we feed our visitors. Marketing forms our identity. We can trim the fat and do something positive for the planet by simply putting a halt to our obnoxious advertising of overindulgence.
Aspen was a better place when visitors discovered its authentic beauty on their own, rather than now when we invite them to come and live up to concocted images of gross extravagance.
The story about Hermes setting up a “permanent boutique” to be “part of the community” got me thinking about how far we have come in the wrong direction. Carl’s Pharmacy and ACE Hardware, to name a few, have quietly earned reputations of being community businesses through years of service.
Apparently Hermes believes they can just say it and it’s done. I could go on, but for the time being we have to sit tight while Hermes and Restoration Hardware duke it out to see which becomes the new local go-to for the things we need. Perhaps each will stake a satellite storefront in the new Doronin Haus at Lift 1B Base Village.
Almost every international high-end retailer, hotelier, and private jet timeshare program has capitalized on the “Aspen” name to promote their stuff. Moviemakers and automobile manufacturers do it. What would X Games be without “Aspen”? Not even food and drink products have resisted the opportunity to shamelessly leverage our gold standard name to sell their nourishments, hydrators and inebriants.
Maybe it’s time for locals to capitalize on our good name for the better. Could now be the moment to use “Aspen” to push positive adjustments for our planet? This could be an opportunity to compost commercialized dung into change-nourishing fertilizer. We can be the first famous resort using its glittering reputation to make sparklingly bold and impactful changes in the world.
Now, let’s be honest. Exiting the advertising game, renouncing our presence from social media, and swearing off special events would effectively be a massive publicity bonanza. Bold moves don’t go unnoticed. It would make Aspen more famous.
Still, it is not a gimmick. The message’s sincerity could have an incredibly positive effect. The courageous declaration of saying “enough is enough” and then going radio silent to back up our conviction just might cause visitors and other interested parties to respect our town and the planet more. The message.is: We don’t mind if you come, but we didn’t send a written invitation. It would remind visitors that they are walking on thin ice and fragile tundra here and we are wary of their presence based on past experience.
Think of it as an awkward silence putting them on the spot. Maybe visitors would feel self-conscious about flying private jets in here and letting the Range Rover idle while they shop. They would have to find more enlightening and less negatively impactful things to do than gorge and gulp at Food & Wine. They might recognize peace and quiet as the priceless amenities not found in any other resort.
An anti-advertising movement would pull the curtain back for the world to see how less is truly more. Wouldn’t it be something to be part of an experiment like this?
Of course, I am dreaming. But, from where I doze, ball cap tipped below my brow, reclined against the Brush Creek writers’ tree, it is one incredible show screening on the inside of my eyelids. I know, I know, the reality check is in the mail. Until I receive it, though, please respect the "do not disturb” sign.