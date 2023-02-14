People are telling me their letters to the editor at The Aspen Times are not being published. I tell them to do what I did when they spiked some of my best work — quit.
I threatened when they refused to print two of my columns last spring. I followed through when they fired my editor, Andrew Travers, for eventually running them. Go ahead and bolt. Things work out. Here I am at the Aspen Daily News now, only not printing what people don’t let happen.
I am tired of getting all over Don Rogers, the new editor of The Aspen Times, but he keeps letting stuff happen over there. It’s gotten to the point where I don’t feel I can take a vacation until he does. Come on, man. Give me a break!
Would it give anyone comfort if I say the only thing at stake this week is the letters-to-the-editor section of that paper? In some places that may be a trivial matter. Not here. In Aspen, those sections of each local paper are the nerve center of community discourse and have been since about 1885.
What makes public letters great is that we know the authors. We will see them around town to either congratulate them or let them know all the physically impossible things we wish they would do to themselves.
What Mr. Rogers is implementing in his now virtually virtual newsroom is a fact-checking, grammar-correcting, self-censored, red-lining process that is designed to ensure that no letters organically grown with the fertilizers of guesses, innuendos or even outrageous stupidity make it into his edited version of letters that suddenly read more like printed public whispering in the back of the library. It’s too bad for the author who makes a point with tongue in cheek. Apologies in advance to those who appreciate witty satire. Goodbye to the exaggerators adding texture for our amusement, no matter how inconsequential the tales may be.
What Rogers does not know is that these editable offenses are precisely what make our letters to the editor so incredibly unique that they actually bolster communal flavor rather than sour its reputation. It is not unheard of for an oddball letter to lead to an important, real news story. Only letters of vile hatred should be banished.
Everyone knows letters to the editor in Aspen are not authoritative sources for peer-reviewed research, but almost everyone uses them to argue points anyway. It’s part of our culture. Nobody who has lived here for even one ski season believes everything, or maybe even much of anything, that comes from a letter to the editor. Readers are smart enough to suss the truth out while perusing the papers in the lunch line at Big Wrap or shooting the breeze at the post office.
This new policy seems to be an exercise to rip the soul from a newspaper whose heart is already gone. It’s not that I have to tell a seasoned newspaper man how to run his paper, but I want to. I don’t think he understands just how valuable unedited letters are to Aspen. They are the brainstorming of the community. Right, wrong, crazy or brilliant, they get local dialogue moving. Many of our most entertaining, inspiring, productive and engaging civic debates begin with letters to the editors. It might even honestly be said that the worst, most factually incorrect letters are the best ones. Through the adrenaline surges they provoke, they break the inertia of voter complacency and civic involvement.
Our community’s letters to the editors paint a picture of fun, knowledge and irreverence filling pinatas with a mix of sweet gossip and tasty tidbits of opinion, ready to be smashed with the unwieldy pen of a blindfolded author and spilled over the town. Think of them more like one of our Fourth of July parades in print. Each creatively imperfect letter is like an informational float lined up to take its turn rolling down the Main Street of newsprint for all to judge.
We all recognize arguments based in emotion rather than facts, because they are a part of life. We engage in them just about every day in all facets of our lives. We expect and are prepared for some words disconsonant with truth as part of the due discourse between ourselves and such a familiar and discredited source as the general population. For a newspaper editor to say he will protect us from this is more than absurd. It is insulting. It is the assumption of knowing our neighbors better than we do. It is arguing that we have been misled for the worse by each other forever, completely unaware. Mr. Rogers wants to clean up the local written dialogue by sticking to the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth from our citizenry. The problem is that he doesn’t understand just how many unconventional forms the truth can take in a town of legitimate character.
Roger Marolt has been the devil in the details of local letters to the editor. roger@maroltllp.com