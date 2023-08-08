Some say Aspen isn’t too busy this summer. It looks to me like we have tourists hanging from the rafters. Maybe we have more rafters than ever, and that’s why the city only looks half full.
I’m not sure it’s accurate to judge bookings by their bed covers anymore. If there are doubts over crowds lurking about, I caution nonbelievers to stay out of the woods. It’s literally and figuratively a jungle out there.
We trekked to Snowmass Lake at the beginning of July. Buckskin Pass was still snowed over so you could really only get there via the West Snowmass Creek Trail where the only obstacle was the raging river to cross. Never mind that; the place was jam packed. The squadrons of mosquitoes there were poised to overwhelm the corps of campers, but nobody was retreating despite the minefields of welts.
A couple weeks later we hiked to Grizzly Lake. We had that destination to ourselves, but at the reservoir and trailhead it looked like there might be a music festival happening. The crowd overflowed from the designated campground into the surrounding meadows. By the display of all the shiny new gear and campers, it could have been mistaken for an outdoors-industry trade show.
Last weekend we headed further up the Lincoln Creek Valley. I have been a frequent visitor there for decades and this was the most crowded I have ever seen it. There was nary a flat spot along the entire length of the valley that hadn’t sprouted an ad-hoc campsite. Motorcycles and ATVs, which are not legal there, rallied up and down the jeep road like hotrods on Main Street in an old episode of “Happy Days.” We heard several gunshots throughout the days and evenings which, even if not illegal, is generally discouraged in crowded “wilderness” areas where people might go hiking with dogs and children. To top everything off, we spotted two instances of human feces in plain sight barely off the side of the road under wads of used toilet paper. One saving grace was that it was so hot and dry that jacked-up trucks and Jeeps testing their ground clearances across the tundra were not leaving tire trenches and confined their damage to only crushing withering wildflowers.
The Eagles were right: Call some place paradise, kiss it goodbye.
You can label me a hypocrite because I spent the weekend up there, too, but I didn’t spin my tires off the road, camp next to a stream, shoot a gun or take care of business anywhere someone might step into it much less see it as they drove by.
The only way to get away from all this, which I am reticent to disclose for fear of being joined there next time by dozens of strangers, was to climb a nearby peak. It wasn’t a 14er, just 13,650 feet, so I knew we would have it to ourselves. There we asked, “why?” Not why did we climb the mountain, but why are there so many people in the wilderness this summer?
One reason might be obvious. People are flocking to the mountains because everywhere else is miserably hot. Even at 10,000 feet it was almost 80 degrees, which everyone up there was unpleasantly surprised about, if not shocked. If global warming is real (wink!), there will be more people in our future coming to convert forests into unsupervised amusement parks.
There is also a proliferation of trucks and other 4WD vehicles that are built to go anywhere, and starting at about $75,000 apiece, they are begging to be tested under real wilderness conditions, just like in the television advertisements. You see these vehicles perched on rock outcroppings for no apparent reason other than to see if they can, followed by the obligatory proof afforded by social media postings, because you can’t believe everything you see in a TV commercial.
We figured this might be a COVID boomerang effect, too. All these visitors to the great outdoors may have been here during quarantine. When that ended, nobody had much appetite to do anything we did when that’s all we could do. Maybe enough time has passed that the bad memories have faded and we can now reminisce fondly over the few bright spots. One is undoubtedly camping, so for everyone who didn’t unload all their new gear on Craig’s List when the restrictions were lifted, here they come again.
Finally, maybe buying a $150,000 customized Mercedes Sprinter van is the most affordable way for a working family to visit Aspen anymore. You sleep and eat in the woods and drive into town to shop in our boutiques and play dining for dollars while the kids splash in the dancing water fountain.
Happy camping, everyone!