Since 2005, the number of local newspaper employees in the U.S. has dropped almost 57% — from around 72,000 to about 31,000. In the same period, more than 25% of our nation’s newspapers have shut down. Most were in smaller communities.
This is a big deal. The loss of local news sources has been a major factor cited for reduced participation in local elections and engagement with community issues. It is linked to more corruption, less voter turnout and weaker community finances. Statistics show reduction of local news leading to increased crime and civic apathy.
When communities lose local news, we replace it with national and world news and assimilate these broader perspectives disproportionately into our personal realities, even though the bigger issues affect us much less directly. Instead of focusing on things like schools, hospitals, public works, police and fire departments, zoning and building codes, parks and recreation, etc., we internalize partisan politics — which land us in the bleachers, rooting for political teams instead of participating in and deciding important local issues, where allies on today’s issue might be opponents on the next, leading to increased cooperation, respect and empowerment. Leaving us more hopeful.
These are takeaways from an Aspen Institute presentation on the future of local journalism earlier this month. I hope I got it right. I wish the expert panel’s assessment was wrong.
The discussion made me more thankful for local print, radio and television news outlets, the incredible and oftentimes under-appreciated resources bolstering community strength and vibrancy. The presentation also spurred angst about the well-publicized and ongoing situation at The Aspen Times.
The good news is that we will not likely lose The Aspen Times. The bad is that the paper appears no longer dedicated to covering as much local news.
The clues of change came with the happenstance revelation of new ownership self-censoring important local news and cowing to the threat of litigation by a wealthy subject of it. The paper’s presumed obligation to report the truth apparently buckled under the potential heavy cost of doing so. It sent a communitywide message: If you don’t want it printed, keep a lawyer on retainer.
But this initial shock may not be the worst of it. The long-term implications look extremely dire.
With the demotion of printing actual local news from the top priority list, along with the short-fuse firing of a talented journalist in the process of divesting itself from community concerns, the parent company of The Aspen Times, Ogden Newspapers, seems to have unveiled a hideous new business model.
In digesting this plan, keep in mind that the current number of journalists at The Times has shrunk from 10 to three since Jan. 1 — a note Managing Editor Rick Carroll made during the Aspen Institute event. And also consider the severe worker and affordable housing shortages in mountain resorts, leading to employee hiring and retention challenges for businesses. Finally, it is important to know that Ogden owns local daily newspapers in Steamboat Springs, Vail, Summit County, Eagle, Granby, Craig, Glenwood Springs and Rifle (in addition to its 50-plus titles across the country).
To be fair, the newspaper is actively looking to hire new reporters and on Monday announced a new editor, Don Rogers, most known for his years at the Vail Daily. Still, with these larger factors considered, here’s how I think the new Ogden model works: The more newsroom staff Ogden sheds, the fewer they have to pay, house and retain.They can operate with a couple of journalists in each resort in which it has papers. With such short staffing, each paper may only be able to produce one local story per day with little in-depth reporting, but that’s enough. They put that story on the front page and then backfill the rest of the paper with the front page stories from the other Western Colorado papers it owns. They keep local columnists because we are a dime a dozen (ouch!). And they maintain the local letters section because it’s free talent.
In essence, there will be one regional paper produced, but ownership will display it with the different front pages for each town in which it has a product. It will cost a fraction of producing separate independent papers for each town, but will support as much local advertising as ever. Profit margins soar!
That’s your new community newspaper. Ogden isn’t Alden Global Capital, the notorious hedge fund that gutted the Denver Post newsroom by 70% and is known in journalism circles across the country as nothing short of vampiric, but it’s not the mom-and-pop shop its acquisition press release would have readers believe, either: Poynter as recently as July 13 ranked Ogden as the sixth-largest owner in the country, by number of newspapers owned (101 total in 2022, 55 of which are dailies).
This is terrible news for all communities on the Western Slope where Ogden has a presence. It is one more gaping rip in already stretched community fabrics. The local news has become one of the last things we share in common. It confirms every morning with a cup of coffee our unique place on this planet. When local news is gone, so will be the anchor of our identity.
Roger Marolt has been reading the writing on the wall, but now sees it clearly printed on the front pages of the local newspapers. Contact him at roger@maroltllp.com.