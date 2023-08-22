Years ago, news of a tsunami killing hundreds of thousands of people living along the coasts of the Indian Ocean was shocking by sheer numbers, but I could hardly comprehend the magnitude of suffering for the loss of life, property and hope. Now, as I follow news of the tragic and destructive wildfires that wiped out the town of Lahaina on the island of Maui, Hawaii, I am scared.
Tsunamis can’t happen here, but wildfires will. I sympathize more readily with the few living in fancy tourist towns than I can with the masses surviving in poverty and near-constant danger in third-world countries. It is hard to admit that. I hate it. It’s like how I can feel impersonal compassion in passing for dozens of refugees drowning in an escape raft in the Mediterranean, but internalize the news of one local dying in a kayaking accident.
I think more often about what I would do if this place caught on fire. The 2018 fire that killed 88 residents and destroyed 14,000 structures in Paradise, California, due to decrepit power lines, made wildfire a flukish topic of interest. Now it feels imperative. I would run toward the nearest golf course and lay low next to a pond. It sounds inept, but what else? Cars seem an obvious means of escape, but, when things are happening quickly, we learned from Maui that getting stuck in traffic can be fatal.
If I happen to be out in the woods, I remind myself that fire burns faster and gains strength roaring uphill while I travel more slowly and tire quickly on the same slope. Heading downhill is the better bet, unless you are above the flames. Then, find a ravine or ditch to duck into. Even with a clear path downward, you might eventually get trapped in a narrow valley or cliff out somewhere along the way.
The ashes of the Coal Seam Fire west of Glenwood in 2002 revealed evidence of flames jumping the Colorado River and all four lanes of I-70 to torch 29 homes on the other side of the canyon. That’s a couple hundred yards. Incredible!
Warning sirens and cellphone alerts are necessary, but they can’t give specific advice of what to do since we would all be located in different places in proximity to fires. If you are in the wilderness away from fire horns and cell service, you could be in peril before you know it. By the time you smell smoke or see flames, your options are limited and quick thinking becomes unreliable.
The closest I’ve been to a wildfire was during a picnic on Smuggler Mountain one July day in the 1980s. Despite stern parental warnings of fire danger, one of the younger teens snuck off and started firing bottle rockets. We heard the “zzzzip” and then “pop!” Almost as soon as we turned to look, a juniper burst into flames in front of us. We grabbed shovels, plates and anything else we could use to frantically fling dirt onto the rapidly expanding inferno. It was sheer panic amidst flames, thick smoke, intense heat and choking dust. It was dusk by the time we verily collapsed from exhaustion, terrified that there might be embers still smoldering in the weeds surrounding us. I was convinced how easy it is for stupidity to create a catastrophe.
We were very likely closer to local mass devastation than we care to think with the Lake Christine fire between Basalt and El Jebel in 2018. That, too, was caused by a couple of kids just being dumb. The excellent fire crews along with fortunate wind shifts saved the day, but that should hardly be the plan A we rely on.
I hope it doesn’t take a fire to prove there are times we might have too many people in town. We worry about crowds in bars and restaurants, but not within the city limits where the results might be more dire. A friend suggested that Aspen ought to consider a maximum occupancy like the Belly Up does. Our valley has pinch points just like theatre exits. We have exactly two for Aspen, and a new bridge over Castle Creek doesn’t change that no matter where we put it to span the chasm.
Wildfire is perhaps the one natural disaster we can’t avoid here. I grew up when yards shaded under pines and homes abutting forested land or open space covered with wild sagebrush were the most desirable. Now, cutting trees out and clearing yards of brush is a realistic way to protect ourselves and our properties.
I don’t know if we have the stomach for the aesthetics, though. Can you imagine having to get a permit to plant a tree within the city limits? Reality has changed. As developers constantly promote accepting change in order to sell their projects, we might do better considering how to make our future safer.