You run around screaming “the sky is falling!” and it occurs to you that there is no way that it’s actually happening. It can’t. It never has. That’s what everyone says. Something always holds it up. Then, out of the blue, a large chunk lands at your toes. You are relieved it didn’t hit you in the head, because there are two fewer doctors in town to fix you.
The news of Drs. Heather and Michael Murphy leaving as reported by Rick Carroll in this paper last week will probably not end up the biggest local news story of the year, but it might be the most important. When they arrived in Aspen, they were likely on cloud nine like every newcomer is. Now their landlord has doubled their housing rent to $25,000 per month plus utilities and it knocked them right off. It is a story about a housing market gone not just stratospheric, but directly into a black hole.
There are attorneys, architects and other professionals who do well financially here. Many real estate brokers have killed it recently. But when a dual-earner family of doctors can’t afford the rent, it’s time to take notice.
We have done the math in our heads. To pay only the rent of $300,000, your salary before income taxes would have to be $500,000. If you also want to eat and keep the pipes from freezing, you need to make more like $600,000 a year. By the time you throw in an annual vacation, dinner out occasionally, a couple pairs of skis, the kids’ educations, and set aside something for a modest retirement, you have to make north of a million bucks.
The effect of two young doctors leaving town because of the high cost of living will be felt minimally at first. We are so used to people leaving that we hardly notice. Nor are we particularly aware when new people arrive. We pay little attention until people get involved in the community over time. When we will notice this effect of pricing professionals out of our town will be when all those we have now, many of whom have been fixtures in Aspen for decades, retire and move away.
This day is coming. It is not likely to be a slow transition. There is a large group of local professionals who came in the ‘70s and ‘80s. It may be nearly impossible to replace them in the 2020s.
We have sailed into unfathomable waters and the winds of fortune have died. We are stalled in time where no working citizen can afford a suitable, long-term place to live on the local wages they earn. It is likely the first time this has happened in Aspen. It may be the first time it has happened anywhere in our country. If this high-pressure system holds, every working citizen in Aspen’s future will require a generous trust fund or government subsidy to buy or rent a home.
There is no civic blueprint for this.
The prospect is daunting. We are looking at a limited affordable housing program that must address the needs of every working person in town at every income level while trying to balance civic necessity with the preservation of communal character.
Where do we begin? Do we prioritize tourism service workers who will bolster profits for national chain stores, hotels and restaurants, or do we finally say you have to work for a locally owned business to qualify for employee housing? Do we build more housing for low-wage workers at a higher cost to local government, or do we build more for high-wage earners who can cover more of the construction costs? Do entrepreneurs and artists still have a place here? Is it all based on the consensus of what jobs are most important to the most voters? If so, big outside money is likely to decide what Aspen will be.
We are headed for a live study in human engineering. And you thought the living lab for bicycle and pedestrian traffic in front of Paradise Bakery last summer was fun. Our town will not be organic in any sense. It will be fully contrived and administered by government. The working local will largely live aiming to please those who decide who gets a place to live.
Mind, body, spirit? Not so much. We’ll all be crash test dummies in a high-speed chase for housing hoping we are not destroyed when the prototype hits the wall. The thought of engaging in this type of experimentation with human lives is awful and for what, to make a town work for the tourism and second-home owner industry? If it is true that money corrupts, our Moment of Truth is nothing but an old ski run.
Roger Marolt believes every person in every job is essential to maintain the heart and soul of a community. To categorize anyone as more important is to degrade everyone. roger@maroltllp.com