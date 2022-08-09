I think of e-bikes like I do an enema: I don’t want one, but if I ever need one I will be glad they are available.
I am not an anti e-biker. If you like them, I will still like you. They’re just not my thing. I’ve test ridden them around town. I rode one from Aspen to Snowmass Village and back to see what a commute might be like. I’ve ridden them on bike paths and road shoulders. I rode one tourist-style to a Greek beach. I have even ridden one across a classic local singletrack trail, before that was illegal. You don’t have to tout their advantages — I know them, and they are of minimal worth.
How open minded am I about e-bikes? I think we should allow them on local singletrack trails for a period of time to see what kind of trouble people get into. I am sure there will be disasters in the dirt by people who haven’t ridden a bicycle of any kind in years and think that because you can rent e-bikes next to the deli they are perfectly safe. But the carnage can’t be any worse than what’s already happening on our streets. It can’t possibly get any crazier than Maroon Creek Road.
My prediction is that, after a brief period of lukewarm excitement, interest in taking e-bikes off road will dissipate rapidly. E-biking Government Trail is not as easy as some envision. It would be no more fun than pedaling a conventional mountain bike across it. As magical as you think they are, e-bikes don’t make roots or rocks disappear.
So, you wonder, why doesn’t this fuddy-duddy want an e-bike? Doesn’t he want to be part of this technological revolution in sub-recreational transportation? Doesn’t he see that commuting on one of these contraptions might save the planet?
I can only answer that I already have too much crap cluttering my garage. If it comes down to getting rid of the wheelbarrow to fit an e-bike in, I’ll stick with the wheelbarrow. It provides the potential for a better workout and looks cooler.
If I am being honest, there has always been something about e-bikes that makes me uncomfortable — not to the point of pure hatred of them, but enough to feel a twinge of indescribable emotional discomfort. I am certain I am the only one who feels this. Nevertheless, I worked through my issue and came to understand what the problem is and, for lack of a more precise term, I will call it “dorkiness.”
This came clear a couple of Saturday mornings ago when I was stationed at Stein Park along the Rio Grande bike path crewing for loved ones as they ran a “heavy half marathon” through the local woods and would be passing through there to rehydrate and regurgitate high-energy snacks before crawling across the finish line. As I waited, dozens of e-bikers passed by. Not one looked close to cool. Not even the most expensive activewear or bicycle kit had the effect of helping them remotely resemble a semi-serious athlete.
I try not to be judgmental — for the most part — but what I saw riding past on those e-bikes was more than even the humblest soul could refrain from categorizing. I realized that I have never seen anyone on an e-bike looking hip. The sad truth is that e-bikes look even dorkier than Governor Polis’ ski pants. (If there ever was a legitimate time to Google something, it would be now.) I am convinced of this.
The gear is dull. People don’t compare components on their e-bikes over tailgate beers after an invigorating ride. Nobody cares about performance upgrades. There are scant few after-market gizmos or gadgets. There are no spectacular designs. There is no artistry in the craftsmanship. There are no famous e-bikers to emulate. Show me even one awe-inspiring e-bike video! Even a precise fit for an e-bike is open to broad interpretation. As true as it is that nothing good happens in a bar after midnight, there are even fewer cool things happening with an e-bike, ever.
Yet even this is not what killed the e-bike vibe for me. What made my thighs feel as flabby as an undercooked strip of bacon was, while passing a regular bicyclist on the uphill straightaway on Owl Creek Road on my e-bike test ride, I glanced over as I sailed past and inadvertently made eye contact. To this day, that embarrassment is more than I can bear.
Roger Marolt understands that there is a place in this world for e-bikes. It’s just not in his garage. …yet. roger@maroltllp.com