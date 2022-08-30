Pickleball might be the new racquetball. That is not to say it is a fad, at least not like fads used to be. A genuine fad sucks everyone in at once. It’s FOMO’s antidote, because nobody misses out. Time will tell.
I played pickleball for the first time a couple weeks ago. I got a setup for Father’s Day — and we’d done nothing but look at the bag of paddles and balls hanging in the garage ever since. Every time we walked by, somebody said with hollow enthusiasm to everyone and nobody at the same time, “We have to get out and play some pickleball this weekend.”
It’s summer that gets in the way of trying new things. With all the fun you can have doing stuff you already know how to do during the sliver of extended daylight hours between the equinoxes, why waste a minute on an unknown that only might be fun? If life is short, then summer in Aspen hardly happens. Sometimes I doubt it’s even real.
It took one of those mornings when the cardio cornucopia makes you feel like you got runneth over by a truck. Running, hiking, biking, paddling — our bodies screamed, “Take a day off!” But, blue skies beckoned, “Life is short and you are old, there is no time to waste today!” Plus, as we know, every Monday morning in Aspen somebody asks what you did this weekend as a set up for one upmanship. Few have the confidence to admit, “not much” and walk away. All this considered, we grabbed the gear and headed for the nearest tennis-cum-pickleball courts.
The first thing a first timer realizes about pickleball is, “I can do this!” You can’t say that with most sports. Nobody grabs a surfboard and catches the first wave. Nobody stripes a 300-yarder down the middle of the fairway with their first swing. You have to get in shape before you are any good at running. Even pedaling a bicycle holding a cup of Starbucks takes practice before you can do it half asleep. Not so with pickleball. It is one of those magical activities you can do the first time you try.
It’s a lot like racquetball was, before everyone realized it was actually a fad and then quit. Racquetball was a sport that dominated American recreational culture for the blink of an eye. You played the game in a rectangular box, 40 feet long by 20 feet wide by 20 feet high. There is no net. There are no out of bounds. You couldn’t screw up a shot if you tried. You pretty much hit the ball anywhere and it’s game on. Since anyone can play racquetball, everyone did.
Looking back, it seems obvious that this activity was a fad, but few saw it that way. In Aspen, two buildings were built with racquetball courts at the core of their designs. The Aspen Athletic Club building was constructed with a basement two stories deep to accommodate several courts, the skeletons of which can be seen today. The Aspen Club was also designed with several courts, one of which had a clear plexiglass back wall so members could sit on carpeted steps behind it with cold drinks from the snack bar and playing backgammon while watching the best of the trendy compete — none of which there is evidence of today. Even the city of Aspen constructed several outdoor courts (no roofs or back walls) up at Iselin Field.
It might seem amazing that developers invested so heavily in the racquetball craze, but the thing more incredible than that is that they actually constructed buildings with locals in mind. Sure, they were trying to make money, but they were doing it by making friends with their neighbors first. That was when good standing in the community was worth almost as much as cash. How foolish could we have been?!
Nobody is going too far out on the pickleball craze today. Who wants to risk setting a trend? It’s way more profitable to dig a hole downtown and wait for a national tenant to fill it with a build-to-suit. There’s no big money in pickleball. It’s just fun.
In Snowmass Village where I play, they painted over a couple of tennis courts and put up some nets. They even left up the old tennis nets to serve as fencing between the pickle ball courts. Maybe the real appeal of pickleball is its ease. It doesn’t require a major investment in anything except camaraderie. In a time where nothing seems simple, pickleball proves us wrong. I hope that’s not just a fad.
Roger Marolt hopes he never meets a pickleball star. roger@maroltllp.com