It was an amazing two-person show. The man’s arms worked like the blades on a West Texas wind turbine while tending to assorted items on the grill and stirring various pots on his stove. Meanwhile the woman was seating guests, serving drinks, taking orders, bringing out food as fast as the man could plate it, busing dirty dishes on the way back, and operating the cash register for those on their way out. There were a dozen patinated tables that sat six each. They weren’t all completely surrounded, but the couple was certainly taking care of about 60 customers continually. “Amazing” may not adequately describe the feat.
It was a popular, little, cozy place in an old, stand-alone building in the modern resort town of Niseko, Japan. It was a locals’ hangout. Tourists outnumbered them by about five to one, but residents were conspicuous by their ease in the joint.
The romantic in me saw the couple running the show as a husband-and-wife team. It was not a stretch. They were older, maybe my age, and worked so efficiently using so few words between them that it was obvious they at least had known each other a long time. What made them appear to be a bonafide couple was the way they avoided each other, in the good way that thriving pairs naturally anticipate each other’s movements in familiar close quarters so as not to disrupt the flow of their lives together. I would like to think that they have been running their restaurant together this way for years, having developed an ingeniously efficient system that allows them to do it simply and return to their nearby home each night exhausted, but satisfied over their self-sufficiency.
Reality, however, has to include the fact that Niseko has a severe labor shortage this winter. It’s not a result of the same factors at work in Aspen. It didn’t sound like there is lack of affordable housing for workers here. It is a COVID-19 thing. Every winter the town receives a large influx of young seasonal workers from Australia. Japan did not reopen to visitors until the late fall and by then much of that reliable workforce went elsewhere for the winter, not willing to risk that the country might not open and allow them to work and ski this season.
The fascinating scene we watched that evening was probably more like a man and his wife scrambling to keep their livelihood going amid extremely difficult conditions beyond their control. Every other place we went to was short-staffed. Reservations were nearly impossible to come by. Many restaurants were closed several days a week. Others offered only half their tables. It appeared to be a serious problem with service hard to get in all amenities. I couldn’t help thinking that this was a harbinger for Aspen as its worker shortage may be only in its beginning stages and, as affordable housing is increasingly difficult, the effects may continue compounding.
But let’s talk about the skiing for a moment. You can’t not mention it if you talk about Niseko. They call their snow “Japow.” It is 190-proof, blow-the-ski-socks-off-your-toes moonshine compared to Steamboat’s baby shower champagne powder. We had nine straight days of fresh snow. Most days it was knee deep. A couple of days it rose above mid-thigh. We skied untracked feathery powder from opening bell to closing by taking advantage of their vast side-country offerings. We never spotted a mogul. I waxed my skis before we arrived and it was still intact after the last day. There was not enough friction against my bases to wear it off, even during a week and a half of skiing! In 55 years of passionately pursuing this sport, I have not experienced anything close to this.
The question is: Is the snow always this terrific on the island of Hokkaido? Unfortunately, I do not know. I have researched enough to know that deep dumps happen frequently there, but we could not confirm whether our experience was typical. We came across no locals to talk with, and none of the seasonal workers we had daily contact with had been there long enough to know much of anything about the place. The only disappointment with our trip was that, as casual tourists, we could gather almost no information about the town or its history except for what we found written on the cover of a menu at a shabu shabu restaurant. Which reminds me: The food is excellent in Japan, too. I didn’t need anyone to confirm that.
Roger Marolt does not know why they call Japan “Land of the Rising Sun”. He never saw it while he was there. Contact him at roger@maroltllp.com.