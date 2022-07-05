Boycott! The thought is exhausting. It’s the word itself — it’s an action word connoting something that can actually be quite passive.
I’ve been hearing calls to action to boycott The Aspen Times. How about we ignore The Aspen Times, instead of “boycotting” it? Now, there’s something sustainable. Ignoring requires no pacing; it induces little fatigue. Boycotting sounds like a time suck, whereas ignoring one of the newspapers might free some up. It’s one less click in the morning, less recycling on trash day and, for some businesses, one less advertising check to write each month. It’s a two-for-one. We can stress less and defend our First Amendment more.
But I don’t want to make light of the current community malaise with The Times. It’s about our rights. Ownership is messing with an inalienable right that no other right can be held in place without. We have less self determination of our lives’ outcomes when this right is suppressed. Most importantly, if we do not exercise this right constantly, it atrophies.
It is not the freedom of the press that is the real issue here — it is our freedom of speech. The distinction is important, as I am afraid the current saga unfolding at The Aspen Times is being mischaracterized and, thus, being viewed in a much too limited scope.
Let’s be clear: The Aspen Times has the right to self-censor, no matter how foolish that appears for a newspaper. What it does not have is the right to shut us up in openly opining about it or taking our business elsewhere.
The new ownership has demonstrated a willingness, possibly even an intention, to suppress local news in order to serve its corporate interests above ours. It is a terrible model for a newspaper to follow. In essence, when the paper silences its reporters, columnists and letter writers, the result is to indirectly silence all of us. Without transparency, we become passive consumers of whatever news they choose to feed us.
But if what they are serving makes you sick to your stomach, don’t dig in.
We have the right to speak against the paper. Many argue we have an obligation to object to surreptitious decisions by an outside owner that is operating behind the sterling name they purchased, that was burnished by Aspenites for over 140 years to become a trusted local institution.
We must speak out, cognizant that our actions may speak more persuasively than our words. With a corporate entity whose priority is to maximize the bottom line, the way a contrary opinion can register is to aim it at the company’s profit margins. Money swirling down the drain is the only sound offensive enough to convince the new powers that be to change their objectionable business practices.
Purposefully ignoring the paper is what we can do. It is a peaceful and effective protest. If you are looking for the greater good, a boycott will be restorative. It is the means to save a beloved Aspen institution, to heal it, to make it trustworthy again for readers and re-energized for the professionals working there. If we do nothing, I doubt the existing staff can tough this out.
One thing I do know is that resigning made a more important point than any I will ever likely make in words. Since walking from The Times, this community and the Aspen Daily News has shown me more love than I have felt in all my 19 years at this gig. It is incredible to be part of such an intense and important local movement. I haven’t felt as close to this community since I was a kid full of dreams hitting the road to college after high school graduation. Now as then, I can hardly hold back tears long enough to express my gratitude.
We have a choice. We can do nothing or we can do more by doing even less than that.
Roger Marolt hopes being aggressively passive can bring about unyielding change. roger@maroltllp.com