Wow! That was a Fourth of July! The traffic in and out of town was almost as awful as it was downtown. The parade crowd was massive. Folks packed in the mall afterwards looked stunned. The AVSC community picnic sold out days before. Even if you were lucky enough to get in, you needed more good fortune to spot familiar faces.
More than one solid wrestling move was necessary to negotiate the aisles of City Market. Dinner reservations were impossible. Tempers flared despite a fireworks ban. Middle fingers flew more proudly than the Stars and Stripes. Parking curdled the red, white and blue frosting on the fallen party cake.
Hopefully we all made enough money off this economic bonanza to put together a downpayment on a new home in town, or at least enough to start looking for a better apartment. The financial windfall from such orchestrated celebratory messes should allow us to improve our lives.
That’s the economic bargain, right? We put up with the chaos of high seasons to make our lives better. It is the point of accepting big-time tourism: a home, financial security, time for our hobbies and the opportunity to enjoy our town, the one we maintain by working our tails off.
And, isn’t it great we can offer a similar future to our kids? All that time we spend modeling healthy and rewarding mountain living so they fall in love with their hometown and want to come back to live is not wasted, is it? It is all worth it, right? Our booming economy is their golden ticket to move back someday, yeah?
That’s the dream, the one we tell ourselves we’re livin’. I think it’s more fantasy. Financial security is what we thought would happen when we plotted to make Aspen the most desirable place on the planet for those seeking the most luxurious vacations possible. We toed the lines of the developers’ tales. Bigger hotels and monster homes would create more jobs and financial opportunities. They thought “All boats float on a rising tide” was a clever saying. We chuckled. It’s funny how so many smaller boats got pushed out of the harbor by the wakes of yachts.
The promoters of Aspen as a landing spot for elite visitors were right when they told us our wages and salaries would rise because of their investments here. But, they didn’t tell us that housing costs would rise even faster, so that we are literally losing ground.
They told us that retail and restaurant businesses in Aspen would boom if we let them turn town into a mecca for the jet set, which also is true. They just failed to mention that this would cause storefront rents to rise so high that only national and international chains can pay them.
They artfully dodged the traffic and parking issues created by their plans of opulent expansion like they were unrelated problems that were greatly exaggerated by those crowing about a falling sky.
Mostly, they groused about building more affordable housing for the local workforce, because the cost of that would hinder their plans to make a stronger economy for us. It was the inarguable twisted logic of a half-truth. What they didn’t mention is that when economic truths are stretched, bigger problems lie ahead when equilibrium’s only choice is to painfully assert itself. That’s where we are.
And this leads to what is both the most joyful and heartbreaking thing about the Fourth of July celebration in Aspen. It has become the holiday for young adults who grew up here to come back home and enjoy it the way they did when they were kids. It is pure joy to behold their excitement and catch up, hearing the details of the adventures and wonderful things they are doing. When it comes to dreaming, they invariably confess the perceived sin of wanting to come back. Then their eyes get big and they look at their feet, the silent admission of knowing the near impossibility of that.
A few will strike it big enough to eventually come home for good. But, it takes awhile to get that flush and they’ll be buying bigger belts and hobbling to stay in front of middle age when they finally burst through the invisible gate again only to find none of their friends made it back.
There are plenty of kids who grow up, discover the real world and never want to return their hometowns. Most of the kids growing up in Aspen simply can’t. Both instances produce their own kinds of sorrow. I won’t speak for other parents in either situation, but sometimes I wonder if we did our kids right.