It’s a little like the old man who goes to his doctor and reports that he sleeps like a baby and has regular, healthy bowel movements every morning at 8 o’clock sharp — and the doctor exclaims that this is really good news concerning his health. “But,” the old man holds up a cautionary finger, “try as I might, I never wake up before 9.”
It looks like it’s about quarter till 8 on Aspen’s grandfather clock. For those lacking visual imagination, this means that, while it may feel like we’re livin’ the dream, sleeping in isn’t going to do us much good.
A nonprofit organization called Rebuild By Design compiled data about climate events and determined that only 10% of all U.S. counties avoided experiencing a federally declared climate disaster from 2011 through 2021.
The good news is that Pitkin County is amongst the lucky 10%. Even better, every Colorado county west of the Continental Divide except one avoided destructive climate events over the period studied. The pessimist says this only means we are due for a calamity. The optimist says it can’t happen here. The savvy investor says it sounds like a good climate-change hedge opportunity.
As for me, I am not surprised how naturally gentle Aspen remains. It is almost a rite of passage for a kid growing up here — either with a group of friends sitting around a campfire roasting hot dogs on a willow switch or lying alone on the trampoline staring up at the puffy clouds on a summer afternoon — to suddenly be aware that a tornado has never ripped through our town. The thought mushrooms into a comforting truth that we don’t have hurricanes, earthquakes, tsunamis, people sitting on their roofs waiting for rescue rafts, hailstones bigger than peas, man-eating tigers, rattle snakes, malaria-laden mosquitos, bright green frogs of which a single touch is deadly, or even serious cases of athlete’s foot. The nature we know is largely benevolent. It almost never harms of its own accord. We usually only get hurt when we abuse it in some way, like climbing a tree too tall or skiing out of bounds.
Nonetheless, while there are incredible advantages to living in a place as safe as Aspen, there is one giant threat that will continue compounding until we either quit driving SUVs or suffocate on greenhouse gases — most likely the latter. It is that we are going to be completely consumed by billionaires.
I thought this was obvious, but it was not to a New York Times reporter who called to talk about climate change and how I see it affecting my hometown. She asked (and I’m paraphrasing) how global warming is currently imperiling Aspen’s historically lucrative real estate market and how quickly it might crater the town’s economy if the quality of skiing continues to become less about powder and more about slush.
I told her honestly that climate change has been nothing but spectacular for Aspen real-estate sales volume, and it — in my humble opinion — will only continue to prop up prices and fuel an even more robust local economy, especially if the annual snowpack thins at an accelerating pace. The end of skiing and any sadness that this might bring is sentimental fantasy. If you are planning a ski trip for 2050, book it for Alyeska, Alaska. Aspen will be busy counting its winnings from the global-warming sweepstakes.
She sounded doubtful. I wish I’d had the Rebuild By Design report then to back up the claims I made. It demonstrates that, as the effects of a heating planet continue to wreak more and more climate-related damage almost everywhere else, Aspen remains a safe and comfortable haven to ride out the storms. Fear not, you who can afford the entry fee!
As the impacts of climate change intensify, the magnitude of it will dwarf concerns over superfluous things like skiing. People with the means to ensure life without fear of weather-induced catastrophe will begin coming here with little interest in the trail-grooming report or the Epic flag flying half-mast at Highlands, because skiing will soon not be the reason they come. Many will not be skiers at all. Even for those who are, a lousy day of skiing is better than a great day squeegeeing storm-surge water out your beach house.
Do you feel your gut cramping? Tighten up the land use code. Everybody, get a real estate license. Enjoy a $25 hamburger while you still can. Things are about to get even weirder.
Roger Marolt is a firm believer in the use of alarm clocks. roger@maroltllp.com