Lo Semple discovered my dark secret. Yes, I am a licensed real estate broker. However, I don’t fit the stereotype. I have the lack of sales and yellowing Rolodex to prove it. I’m so bad at it that I’m actually good. And just like that, I’m inspired to flip the script on Lo’s disrespect. I am going to beg for your vote in the Aspen Times’ Best of Aspen contest this year as “Best Male Real Estate Broker.”
Don’t get me wrong. “Mr. Aspen,” the title I won last year, has been a good gig despite the pay. The title comes with a heavy crown, but my head proved big enough for its perch. I am proud of the things I did not accomplish during the first eight months of my reign and look forward to even less as the year closes out.
As your annual ambassador of who knows what, I have striven to shame investors hatching newer, bigger versions of old get-rich-quick schemes, utterly ignored the Red Ant (which makes her redder) and made making fun of tourists OK again. But, I now see opportunity using this sinecure as a stepping stone to a more influential title. Real estate brokers rule this town!
In learning of my pursuit of the title of best male real estate broker, I imagine the stuffed shirts at Ogden Newspapers, owners of the Aspen Times, are beyond speechless. Let’s keep it that way.
As for my qualifications, I have maintained an active Colorado real estate broker’s license for 30-plus years for reasons defying logic and explanation. Until now, it has been a colossal waste of fees and dues. I take the required annual education classes and usually pass with minimum scores, which speaks well to efficiency. I even officially incorporated my lazy pursuits in this business so I can call myself “president” of a company. I am the managing broker of Aerscape, Limited. Hopefully, you haven’t heard of it.
My fond recollections of the simple 6% cut hearkens back to Aspen’s golden age when you might ride the lift with a visitor and convince them to buy a house — one benefit of old, slow lifts. It made sense to have a real estate license just in case. The dream was to take a couple runs with that stranger, buy them a beer afterwards, show them a house, and collect a commission. Ski instructors were some of the most successful brokers in town. Personal trainers and tennis pros ran a close second. I know a few people who pulled off their life-in-Aspen plans by finagling their ways into a real estate deal, pocketing the commission and taking the next couple of years off to ski bum.
And some say Aspen wasn’t more glorious then.
I have never run an advertisement. Scour the internet. You will not find one picture of me in a cowboy hat, fishing waders, astride a shiny Thoroughbred, doing yoga on a rock, pumping my fist on a tee box holding a driver or donning a skin-tight ski racing suit to pose confidently in front of the Aspen Mountain Club like I am its fastest member.
I have never distributed a solicitous newsletter detailing my children's involvements with local extracurricular activities replete with photos of them cuddling our doodle dog in their jammies intending to induce FOMO so severe that rich people plunk down cash to buy a mountain retreat to manufacture a lifestyle that might appear as effortlessly fulfilling as mine. It is good business practice to exaggerate this way, I understand, but I am in the business of not doing business when it comes to pedaling property.
If you are seriously interested in not selling your home, I am your broker. I have the skills and knowhow to not sell any kind of property: residential, commercial, dog houses, you name it. Refer unsolicited offers to me and I will tell over-eager buyers where to stick it. No fuss, no paperwork, no hassles.
As Lo so delicately pointed out, I am not a rainmaker. I prefer selling the blue sky of yesteryear. I made it through the most lucrative real estate market in Aspen’s history without banking a wooden nickel. “Impossible!” you say. Well, not for me! I am the Ferdinand in this bull market.
I know what I am up against and not taking this lightly. The city’s slick and well-oiled election machine known as Aspen Deserves (Develops?) Better will undoubtedly throw its weight behind the “top producers.” Real estate brokers know how to sell! Developers know how to deal. Both excel at promoting! They are also generally exceptionally good-looking!
I, on the other hand, would rather play in the dirt than sell it. I appreciate your vote!