Downtown businesses protesting the new Living Lab bike corridor along Bleeker Street to Paradise Bakery, gobbling up 40 parking spaces along the way, are getting this all wrong. We’ve been down this path before. Then, as now, Aspen business owners didn’t know what’s good for them.
The downtown Aspen pedestrian mall is the heart and soul of Aspen’s retail commerce. It is such an obviously great business idea that those who don’t know its history are doomed not to repeat it, to their detriment. Fifty years ago, the business community of Aspen was almost unanimously against the idea of creating it. Why? Because it would eliminate hundreds of parking spots in front of their shops and restaurants.
Trust me, I am not trying to sell you core business owners on this idea — and I will get to that shortly — but this bikeway project is going to make dollars and sense for you. If you have not done so, sign a lease extension and get behind the project! Do this before your landlords discover how much this is going to boost property values near the route.
The idea of a pedestrian mall in town had been discussed since the mid-1950s. It finally got traction when a couple Aspen High School students took charge in 1972. They were granted the opportunity to temporarily close off a few blocks of downtown streets and erect makeshift pine-log planters on the pavement to get an idea of how the project would look and gauge its effects on business. The temporary setup looked janky and citizens remained skeptical, but surrounding businesses blossomed like petunias in the planters. A permanent mall paved with brick, lined with trees and completed with trickling streams and a fountain was built a year or so later. What you see today is fairly astonishing.
It’s fun to watch history repeat itself. But we have to figure out what to learn from it. It’s not about the bikes, stupid. The reality is that fewer parking spots mean fewer motorists circling the block while looking for parking. It’s safer and more pleasant for shoppers and lingerers. Fewer cars out front make stores more inviting. It’s mall-lite!
This said, I hope core business owners remain opposed to this. I am going to join their call for a kibosh, even if for contrary reasoning: This plan is for the tourists. Aside from a few cycling posers who enjoy circling downtown, hands off the bars and jerseys half zipped down the chest, I don’t think the Living Lab provides much for townies. So scrap it.
Change is inevitable, but there is good change and bad change, organic change and orchestrated change. Some change is needed while others are forced. Some changes we can control; some we can’t. This proposed change we can do without.
We are visioning with good intentions without taking a long enough look at what it accomplishes down the road, so to speak. The idea of more bicycles is sensually pleasing. But we need to carve through the veneer of this image to see what we are actually asking for.
Build it and they will come. Visitors look for places like this to dwell, and where they dwell, they usually eat, drink and spend merrily. Travel magazine writers will go gaga. Aspen will become even more popular. Hotel room rates soar. Rents rise. Home prices continue rewarding investors. The traffic thickens. The environment suffers. More bikers in the core become only orchestrated symbols of a mountain lifestyle. What we are really asking for with the Living Lab is a thing that will further shoot Aspen’s star on its blinding trajectory beyond the reach of its residents.
The original Aspen pedestrian mall story is a good one: high school kids leading the charge, local aesthetes designing a thing of beauty to complement the natural setting surrounding us, all the while reducing the number of cars in the core. What could be better? It has been hailed a civic success from the beginning and we cherish our mall as a community treasure.
On the other hand, it has become such an important part of our modern heritage that we have forgotten to think anywhere close to critically about it. Might Aspen be better without the pedestrian mall? Aesthetically, certainly not, but practically speaking, maybe so. Without the mall, Aspen looks a lot more like an ordinary small town.
At the end of the day, isn’t an ordinary town a better place to live for the average citizen?
Roger Marolt could hypothetically do without the mall and water fountain, if the trade-off was that working folks could afford to live here. Contact him at roger@maroltllp.com.