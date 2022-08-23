Editor’s note: The Aspen Daily News is in current conversations with COLab, seeking partial retractions and numerous factual corrections in its report mentioned in this column.
A saint I ain’t — but a liar I am not either. So why did Allison Pattillo, publisher of The Aspen Times, lump me in with Pinocchio?
She spread her slander thickly on a thin slice of opportunity in a news report by Colorado News Collaborative (COLab) about the well-publicized debacle at her newspaper mushrooming poisonously over a defamation lawsuit by billionaire developer, Vladislov Doronin, the nixing of coverage of that important story by its own reporters, and the firing of editor Andrew Travers for eventually, with her blessing, publishing two previously spiked columns on the topic penned by yours truly.
COLab quotes her: “‘(We) shouldn’t be giving people a venue to just lie,’ Pattillo said, referring to a Roger Marolt column slamming the company for mishandling the Doronin suit.”
Yes, I slammed The Aspen Times for their complete bungling of the lawsuit non-coverage. But, no, I did not need any lies to do it so thoroughly. Pattilllo is peddling fiction backwards. There are no more lies in my spiked columns on the subject than there is energy left in the newsroom she leads.
Nonetheless, although her accusation is irresponsible, reckless and grounded in quicksand, this is not a rant expressing my “how dare you!” indignation. It is about questioning whether or not The Aspen Times is demonstrating any effort to right their wrongs — and I don’t think they are.
Rather, it seems they are successfully painting themselves as victims instead of acknowledging they tripped face-first over their own journalistic feet, instead blaming me for their recent downfall. What Pattillo infers with her false accusation is that I somehow premeditated a plan of dishonesty in writing two columns that would bring down a newspaper I sold copies of as a boy, wrote nearly 1,600 columns for over 19 years and for which earned 22 Colorado Press Association awards. It’s absurd. First of all, I’m not that clever. Secondly, I loved that paper!
It seems to me that there’s one motive behind Pattillo’s attack on me: They need a scapegoat, because sacrificing the lamb of Andrew Travers at Ogden Newspapers’ (parent company of The Aspen Times) altar of stupidity did not answer their prayer. To the contrary, the fire they lit burnt out of control.
I know some people have bought into Pattillo’s narrative. A good friend has. He told me I am the reason for Andrew Travers’ firing and the implosion of the Aspen Times. That stings.
The truth is that what happened between Doronin and The Aspen Times was not only mishandled to a high level of incompetency by Ogden Newspapers, but was, more importantly, by way of a colossal breach of trust between the paper and our community. Their incredulously deliberate self-censoring is an inconceivable violation of an implied promise to Times readers. They lied by omission.
Don Rogers, the new editor of The Aspen Times, wrote that he doesn’t care what The New York Times, The Atlantic, Poynter, The Denver Post, Editor & Publisher magazine or COLab have reported about this debacle. To me, that sounds like arrogance in a clown suit singing through a kazoo, futilely chasing generationally earned respect while mistaking the marathon for a gunny sack race. He seems to assure us that, as long as advertising revenues don’t drop too much and The Aspen Times newsroom is no more understaffed than was the previous one he managed, then there is nothing to see here — The Aspen Times is as great as ever.
To call it a naive declaration is to understate completely. Those renowned publications reflect collective observations of the situation from the highest level of reporting in the newspaper industry. If he cares not what they say, what are the odds he cares what you think? It appears he is more intent on reporting good news about the bottom line to his bosses at Ogden Newspapers in West Virginia than he is in rebuilding a trusted local newspaper for Aspen.
The Aspen Times let us down. It earned the scorn and derision it bid for. Ogden Newspapers needs to come to grips with the enormous failure they short-sightedly — and not me maliciously — engineered at The Aspen Times. It seems not impossible, if only they could muster genuine respect for this community’s 141-year support of the paper and cop a little humility over their bad judgments that led to this mess. If not, Pattillo and Rogers appear to be a pair of wooden puppets to continue dancing the West Virginia reel on the local and national stages.
Roger Marolt used to think the Pittsburgh Pirates were the worst team in baseball because of poor pitching. He now understands it’s much ado about Nutting. roger@maroltllp.com.