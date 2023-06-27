The greatest gift I have received writing a newspaper column in Aspen has been the opportunity to tell you stories about my parents’ deaths. I did it 20 years ago when my father collapsed from a massive heart attack alone at the bottom of the ski slopes in Las Lenas, Argentina, at the end of a blue-sky July powder day, and again a few weeks ago when my mother passed peacefully in her bedroom amidst a huddle of children, grandchildren and loving friends.
They were different ways to exit this world, but both beautiful, especially considering nobody is getting out of here alive.
I didn’t ask permission to write the pieces, because I trusted the graciousness of my editors, and also knew that nobody is cruel enough to spike a story about a writers’ deceased parents. I knew you would be even more sympathetic and in return you gave me enough rope to make a lifeline with rather than a noose, as is sometimes the case when expressing political opinions.
I didn’t think about the essays before I sat down to write. They were not composed up against a deadline with nothing else in the hopper to draw from. Within hours of their deaths, I ended up in front of the keyboard nearly unaware as to how I got there. I wasn’t anxious to tell the stories. I just had to.
There was simply nothing else in those moments, but love and grief, which I have come to know as not only the reconciliation of loss, but even more so the impossibility of processing so much love coming from all directions and so indescribably treasured that the mind can’t quite figure it out.
I suppose, after the tears realized that no matter how hard they flowed they were not going to be forceful enough to wash the sorrow into the boundless sea of life, the mind didn’t know where else to look for relief, so words poured out to take their place. When I linked the sentences together for my dad, my picturing one for every turn he made that fateful day, I knew I was a writer in my heart, although I never said it out loud. I told a good story about him on a short page of newsprint, and people got what I wanted to say. When I did it two decades later for my mom, I considered admitting to my wife that I felt like I had acquired the knack for it, that it was my go-to form of expression I had worked hard to learn as a way to get around the awkward feeling I usually have in direct conversations, but I knew she already believed this because she encourages me even when disagreeing with me.
She loves me too much to lie even to spare me some discomfort. The wisdom in using truth to sustain a marriage is knowing sometimes how to douse it properly, at which she is masterful.
The week of my mom’s funeral ended with a wedding of dear friends who are half our age. Whereas the funeral was mostly attended by old-timers who are called that because they have earned it through lifetime labors of love for this town, the wedding party consisted more of old-timers who earn the title by aspiration. Through no faults of their own, they are young. They have grown up in this wonderful place and seem to believe continuing to grow older here might be a great idea. I fully support them. It is here they have already recognized the things that sustain a fulfilling life, least of which are trails to mountains and lakes circled by forests. They have felt the substance of life here, the thing that can’t be bought or sold, much less photographed for a glossy full-page advertisement.
This is what we call “community,” the word that is a placeholder for the emotional and spiritual connections we tie into a fragile bow in a place overwhelmingly beautiful in its comforting familiarity to us.
A young man whom I have known for his entire life shook my hand at the wedding reception, addressing me as “Mr. Marolt.” I insisted he call me “Roger” as the alternative makes me feel old. He smiled, encouraged, and said, “Well, alright Roger, bring it on in then,” and he embraced me with a crushing bear hug. Someone nearby may have thought the sound they heard was my ribs snapping, but it was only my heart bursting. I consider it a battle wound. This community is so worth fighting to save. And literally coming to the bottom line: I love you all more than this place, which is just icing on the cake.