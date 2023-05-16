“Aspen. Mind, Body, Spirit. Live it or Leave it!”
We need a sign at the roundabout, flashing, spinning, impossible to miss. It would be a reminder in my daily commute.
People say I ought to leave Aspen if I am so discouraged by it. They are right, of course. That is, unless I pull myself up embracing the spirit of this place and be the opposite of the change I don’t want to see.
Modern Aspen was intentionally established as a place for people elevated amid incomprehensible beauty, not entity awash in profit, oblivious to the surroundings. Yet, even making a profit is hardly the problem anymore. The issue is people rushing in only to get a share while the getting is great. There are too many who believe this is the Aspen way.
Things made more sense when people wanted to make money so they could ski more, not rule the world with it.
Small hope lies in making others see that Aspen is way more than a potential big payday or a solid investment to sock money away in. Enlightenment might be the history we can actually return to. The wealth gap may hide it, but it has not made it obsolete. If investors have lost sight of what is intrinsically valuable here, they should leave. We should do the same. If the exorbitant cost of living doesn’t drive us away, our capitulation to despair might.
There is a hearty paradox in this. People claiming contentment with the way Aspen is are largely the ones spurring the big changes while those actually clinging to traditional Aspen ideals are labeled malcontents. Which group is more likely to give up? Those getting rich haven’t much incentive to leave.
Those who would just as soon ship locals off are the likes of Aman Resorts, Restoration Hardware, the curators of AspenX and every second-homeowner renting out their pad short-term and opposing a rental tax to offset the enormous culture-altering impacts they have on the community. If they can encourage our disillusionment in order to get us out of their way, they will.
That my feelings on this would fit on a bumper-sticker or T-shirt as a primary way to wage a cultural battle may indicate that it actually is a sentiment worth expressing. There is not much to dissect. You either nod your head or roll your eyes.
“Relax, it’s Aspen” is pretty good expression that is satisfying to say, but look where that got us. While remembering to breathe deeply is healthy, we fell asleep in shavasana and tranquil waters are now tsunamis of cash forcing changes we never dreamed of. Cynicism suggests this phrase was a stunt by developers to lull us into complacency. At their behest we enjoyed the show, completely ignoring the man behind the curtain.
I threw out “Aspen Sucks” as a possible replacement. I wrote about changes sucking life from the citizenry. Local kids and working stiffs got it and rallied around it at the Highlands closing party last year, but it didn’t have staying power because it wasn’t entirely honest. While Aspen is not as good as it used to be, it’s OK as long as you don’t dwell on the future. That wasn’t entirely clear in the catch phrase.
So, like a man forgetting to run to catch the bus at the end of the block because he is preoccupied coming up with an excuse to explain why he is late to work, I came up with, “Aspen. Mind, Body, Spirit. Live it or Leave it.”
It is a hard reminder, softened slightly knowing it may preserve my own mental health.
We have laws so people and corporations theoretically have limits as to the damage they can do. But, moneymakers are adroit at making deals, too, and they usually win when they play games of chicken with exceptions or hide and seek with loopholes in our land-use code. It’s why we have more chain stores than locally owned businesses. It’s why we have only a vague idea how the Lift 1A side of town is going to turn out. It is why Restoration Hardware will wrestle with AspenX to see which gets to wear the gaudy golden championship belt that will allow them to rebrand Aspen with the high-end shopping mall that our downtown will become. Developers drive hard and fast on avenues they turn into one-way streets, never looking for the exits.
We could preach to the new and disapproved billionaire investors of the mind, body, spirit concept. We could demand they live it or leave it. But we know that wouldn’t change anything. We have to hold on. We are the ones who must live it and can’t leave it just yet.
Roger Marolt remembers when living the dream wasn’t actually just a dream. Contact him at roger@maroltllp.com.