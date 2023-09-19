The Aspen High School football Chain Gang is a local tradition run down, but in no need of repair. An old legend is that somebody on the crew has to die before a new member can be admitted. I don’t know if this is true. I have been a member for so long that I do not remember whom I replaced. Neither can I recall if he was dead at the time.
The thing I do know is that the Chain Gang is Aspen’s most exclusive club. Its six members (and positions) are Bill Moriarty (floater), Tim Fortier (box), Dwayne Romero (front stick, field goal attempts ball retriever, tab grabber), Chris Seaman (back stick), Ken Johnson (clips) and me (gopher).
For those who don’t know, a chain gang along the sideline for a football game uses two 7-foot-tall orange sticks connected with a chain 10 yards long to show the players and fans how far the team with the ball has to go to make a first down. There also is a single pole with a changeable number on top (the box) that marks where the ball is on the field and indicates what down it is. It’s not complicated, but most people would be surprised about how much stress there is in keeping everything straight. At least that is what we reiterate to each other to make ourselves feel important.
I had the idea at the start of this season to compile a list of all the good things this group has done for the community over the years and all I came up with was parking cars at the Western Slope College Fair — once — but any good that we did was more than offset by the gridlock we caused at the roundabout while doing it. The situation resulted in a Pitkin Alert. Realizing my idea of altruism was based solely on wishful thinking, I humbly accepted that we are just a group of guys doing what we do because it’s hard to play organized football without us.
As I was coming to terms with this, out of the blue, a long-forgotten memory resurfaced. In the early 2000s, the Chain Gang actually did some good! Back then, real estate prices soared, launched by lax banking regulations, low interest rates and no doc loans. It seemed almost everybody owned at least a couple of Florida condos and/or Las Vegas spec homes and thought they were rich. We capitalized by auctioning off slots for guest gang members to join us for each game and gave the proceeds to the AHS Booster Club.
We raised thousands of dollars. High bidders thoroughly enjoy standing on the sidelines alongside us with their hands in their pockets just because everyone in the stands knew they paid a lot of money to do so. The Great Recession brought that program to a sudden and inauspicious end.
That recollection spurred me to entertain a fantasy about how much money the Chain Gang might raise in the current Aspen boom. What if we converted the gang into an actual private club and sold its six membership slots? Most might argue this could never happen, but in this tumultuous time of local changes nobody saw coming, take ridiculous speculation for granted at your own risk.
Auctioning guest appearances on the Chain Gang was for simpler times. This is the era of accumulation and owning things! How much a visible and exclusive club membership that grants instant local status might fetch in this market would likely be staggering. You could likely fund the booster club in perpetuity and install a humongous Jumbotron at the turf field.
The new billionaire Chain Gang owners could even rent their slots out short-term when they are not here, creating another revenue stream. Someone would surely capitalize on a branding opportunity with designer fluorescent orange vests and custom black ball caps embroidered with the high school’s classic red “A” in silk to compete with Kemosabe cowboy hats and AspenX ski parkas for actualizing that coveted look you envy in full-page real estate ads.
Wild speculation aside, if you find yourself at the turf field this Friday night looking down from the stands before the game and think you see a group of crusty old farts messing around tossing the football before the game and mutter, “What a mess,” reserve judgment. As Mark Hunt says about his construction projects, do not be fooled by shabby appearances. The difference is that we’ll tell you straight up that we’re not planning on being finished anytime soon, but it will still probably be before the Red Onion is. And, when we are done, we’ll do our best to leave behind a tradition worth carrying on.