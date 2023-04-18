The big reveal arrived. After years of speculation about whose money Mark Hunt has been playing Aspen monopoly with, we finally got the truth. Can we handle it? It is Restoration Hardware!
If you are willing to speculate and put a human name to a faceless corporation, you might blurt out “Gary Friedman” and see if that turns any heads. He is the billionaire CEO of Restoration Hardware and the largest direct unit holder of the company. He is the captain steering the S.S. Restoration Hardware through the Rockies towards Aspen’s high ground.
This was reported in the company’s Form 8-K report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Jan. 5, 2021. I was directed to this official document by a stock analyst evaluating RH, who cold called me for an eyes-on-the-ground assessment of Mark Hunt’s Aspen projects. I had no words to mince since I used only two: a disaster!
The Form 8-K is a reliable source of information. It is a form required by the SEC for a company to disclose materially significant news that shareholders need to know. Regurgitating fluff or enveloping hot air is not tolerated.
This particular filing reveals that Restoration Hardware has already made “an initial equity investment of approximately $105 million in connection with real estate investment in Aspen and the potential need for additional equity or other investment.”
There it is. Perhaps the reason we didn’t see the smoking gun before is that we didn’t envision it was made of paper.
This is anticlimactic. It doesn’t really change anything. We are no more disappointed with Mark Hunt’s lack of progress now that we know who is paying for it, right? It’s still just a big ugly mess going backwards, if you consider degradation of materials and excavations at his standstill construction sites.
Alas, not all is lost in this news cycle. There are also rancid revelations of Restoration Hardware’s plans for our beloved town that are sure to turn local stomachs like sour whipped cream over fermented apple pie. RH views Aspen, not as a town mind you, but as a “singular opportunity.” This is apparently a place to “expose the world of RH to the world’s most affluent and discerning customers in a single, walkable market.” They are turning our town into a theme park for billionaires.
In their own words:
“Aspen has been selected to develop the first RH ecosystem inclusive of an RH Bespoke Gallery, RH Guesthouse, RH Bath House & Spa, RH Restaurants, and our first RH Residences. The RH Gallery on Galena, currently under development, will offer two floors of the RH Interiors, Contemporary, Modern, and RH Ski House collections, plus Interior Design, Architecture, and Landscape Architecture services. Additionally, the Gallery will include a transparent glass rooftop restaurant with views of Aspen Mountain, a Wine & Barista Bar, plus two private dining rooms with fireplaces and retractable roofs. The RH Guesthouse at the Historic Crystal Palace, also currently under construction, will feature guest suites with fireplaces, a live fire restaurant, wine vault, private rooftop pool and dining terrace with views of Aspen Mountain, and the brand’s first RH Bath House & Spa. The RH Residences at the Historic Boomerang Lodge will include up to five fully furnished four bedroom custom homes, and The RH Residence on Red Mountain will be a fully furnished six bedroom home with multiple terraces and an infinity pool with views of downtown, Aspen Mountain and Independence Pass. All of the RH Residences will include membership to the RH Bath House & Spa, plus priority reservations at the brand’s restaurants and private dining venues.”
Note: There is no mention of local drink specials. The only thing that seems to be missing is an RH Range Rover rollercoaster down Independence Pass.
I was invited to my good friends’ house for dinner last week and it turned into an intervention of sorts. They metaphorically tied me to the table with good wine, delicious food and a dessert that was out of this world. Between sips and bites, they told me I had to quit being so negative in my public musings, tone down the continual laments about losing Aspen, and start focusing on a bright future for this magnificent place.
I tried. I took their words to heart. I lived a week in blissful ignorance concentrating on nothing more disagreeable than tax returns. I saw the light! But, that light bounced off Highland Peak and concentrated as it came back through the pinch point in Castle Creek Valley just before it bent over the open space at the entrance to town. It charged my solar-powered smartwatch, which reciprocated by forwarding an email with a copy of this Form 8K.
Relapse, it’s Aspen.
If there is good news, it is that the plan according to RH was for the first phase to be completed in 2022. Here we are well into 2023 and all that has materialized is construction blight. Carpe diem!
Roger Marolt thinks a True Value Hardware theme for Aspen would preserve more of a local feel.