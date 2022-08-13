Editor:
I would like to comment on Roger Marolt’s e-bike column (“Hi-diddle-dee-dee, e-bikes are not for me,” Aspen Daily News, Aug. 9). His comments are not considering the entire community of people in the Aspen area regarding his e-bike column.
We just visited our son in Aspen who serves your community in a supervisory role at the hospital. My wife and I are in our early 60s and are and have been active with outdoor recreational activities. We were in awe of your outdoor options for us to continue to keep ourselves in good health.
My wife and I recently purchased an e-bike so we could continue to keep ourselves fit and enjoy the wonderful experience we have had over the years with our Trek hybrid bikes and the open trails. E-bikes give the aging part of your community the ability to exercise and enjoy the outdoors.
I am not sure if Roger investigated the e-bike classifications or not, so to educate him there are three classifications, one of which disallows the use of throttles. That means that you have to pedal for the motor to assist you. The classifications also can limit the speed of the bike to 20 mph. My wife and I enjoy our e-bikes and ride every week to help maintain our health and fitness goals. Eliminating this opportunity for your community, in my opinion, is selfish and controlling. I hope that Roger reassesses his evaluation to find a solution for the bike paths that the entire community can benefit from.
Dan Schafer
San Diego, Calif.