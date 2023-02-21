“Money talks. Bulls--- walks.” It’s a phrase for people proud of money or believing its hype. As for myself, I enjoy the bulls---ters and always have, except for a couple years after grad school when I thought I had to prove what I had put into that. Education for education’s sake makes little sense when you have a student loan out. Thankfully, I got it settled quickly and was able to think straight again before the other way became a habit. I believe you can apply the principles of business without making Return On Investment the pursuit of life.
You have to look through the eyes of those who come for profit. If you tell them you are here for a full life of family, communion with neighbors, recreation, healthy living and contemplated spiritual growth away from the grind, they can’t believe that. “Bulls---,” they think. If you insist, they smirk, “Sure. You’re only bitter because you missed the opportunity to cash in.”
This makes me the bulls---ter in the eyes of the newer, bigger, brighter Aspen that reduces local life to two possible outcomes: This town will either make you rich or send you packing. The vision doesn’t allow for this town as anyone’s nest for the long haul, so go ahead and take a dump. It’s survival of the fittest, like in the animal kingdom. Cool mountain towns are economic feeding grounds. Huh? Now, there’s a new version of the simple life.
The local bulls--- big money hears is about scrambling to preserve ridiculous things about “community” that they never knew of and will never understand or, if they do, don’t see much value in. It is the blah blah over mitigating the negative effects of short-term rentals. It is the bitching and moaning over more affordable housing. It is the tired refrain over ever-lengthening commutes. It is the worn-out sentimentality regarding the loss of friends and family forced out by economic inevitability. It is the naive disbelief at what an evening out costs. It is purposeless wondering aloud if there will ever again be a great locals’ bar. For expressing all of this, and more, money would send us walking.
And, walk we shall, because it is the only alternative. No matter how loudly we bulls---, money talks over us. It’s not just in words familiar, either. It’s a fluency of obscenity all its own. When you ski Deep Temerity at Highlands and hear the thrumming disco beats emanating from the AspenX Snow Beach outside the Aspen Mountain Club carrying across the valley, disturbing the silence that was once as alluring as fresh powder in those gladed runs, that is money talking. As you press upwards on Sunnyside Trail meditatively letting your mind drift, testing your muscles, and firing your spirit, when the ground begins to vibrate up through your ringing ears as another jet thunders down the tarmac at the airport below, that, too, is the speech pattern of cash. It yells at us with the whine of a circular saw, the scattershot clanking of a jackhammer, and every “peep, peep” of a dump truck backing up into our future. There is no conversation when money talks. It only commands.
Talk is heating up as the March election nears. Campaign spending will be well ahead of what was paid to sway us in 2021. Money is talking loudest for Bill Guth, running for a council seat, and Tracy Sutton, who someone wants to be mayor. I am suspicious, not of anything in particular, just as to why so many are throwing so much cash at them. Election money is always an investment in something.
It is a good time to recall the more than $210,000 spent by the players in the Lift 1A Gorsuch Haus election in 2019. It was a bargain to corral the 14 votes that made the difference for the developers. And then, that money chased more money and all promises to the voters were conveniently forgotten.
The thing about money talking in political campaigns is that it leads to a one-way conversation. A politician takes out slick ads and tells us what we want to hear. On the other hand, when candidates do the walking, they meet you face to face, providing an opportunity for conversation. It is a show of respect. It can only happen in a small-town election. It’s a great tradition I would hate to see lost in a haystack of cash.
Skippy and Torre are the candidates I like. Sam Rose is running his campaign on a shoestring, so he’s probably alright, too. Their passions are not polished. Their visions are not sales pitches. I can’t see them rehearsing speeches in front of mirrors and coaches. Grassroots. Groundswell. Free thinking. Whatever you want to call it. It reeks local. I love it! I’m walking with Aspen’s bulls---ters.
Roger Marolt doesn’t hate money, but he knows it makes lots of promises it can’t keep. roger@maroltllp.com