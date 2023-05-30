It looked like cancer was going to take her quickly. They said she might have six months. That was three years ago. By the hand of God, the team at the Melville Oncology and Infusion Center at AVH chalked up another medical miracle and, with the other, He kept her believing her loving caregivers from Aspen Compassion were old friends visiting for a few days.
At first she had been mentioning, not complaining, because she never did that, that her back and knees were giving her fits. The stairs in her home had become a challenge. In an attempt to make her short time left more comfortable, her kids and their spouses, Marlis (John), Steve (Charlotte), Mike (Shelly), and I (Susan), installed one of those mechanical chairs on rails that run up and down the staircase. You see them advertised in the backs of some magazines along with things like sans-a-belt slacks in a half dozen pack and commemorative coins for Princess Di that you can buy on an installment plan.
We unveiled the home “improvement” with great fanfare. She gauged the contraption, patted the vinyl seat, disinterestedly toggled the control switch and nodded. She didn’t use it until the day before she died, nor did she ever again say much about the pain in her knees or back. She stubbornly continued climbing the stairs on her own, slowly, steadily, as part of her new ”exercise plan.” If her children are fitness nuts, she’s to blame.
Elizabeth Ann Beck (“Betty”), born on Dec. 30, 1932, in Abbotsford, Wisconsin, to Albert and Caroline (Hutter), moved to Aspen in 1956. While she was in nursing school in Wausau, she discovered skiing on Rib Mountain. Its 700 vertical feet of decidedly mediocre midwest skiing was enough for her to see potential in the sport. A stranger sensed her delight and mentioned, “If you think this is great, you ought to try a place called Aspen!”
Shortly thereafter, she said goodbye to her parents and six older siblings to head west with a girlfriend. If her children are adventuresome, this also is due to her colorful tales of cross-country travel in the 1950s, culminating in her finding her place in a backwater town in the Rocky Mountains she had never seen.
Betty loved nursing. As her short-term memory quietly quit, she often repeated stories about getting free room and board on the third floor of the old Aspen Hospital, a free swimming pass at the Hotel Jerome, a free ski pass, and they even laundered her uniforms. They say you can’t live in the past, but her mind forced the issue and she did it with immeasurable joy.
She met my father, Max Marolt, sometime around 1958. It was a match made in the recovery room. He was an Olympic ski racer with a back injury and she nursed him back to health. They were married on July 7, 1960, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Aspen.
My mother was devoutly Catholic and pragmatically spiritual. We didn’t eat meat on Fridays mostly because it was expensive and every hardship in life she instructed us to “offer it up,” with little follow-up explanation. She took great pride in seeing spirituality and trust in God eventually becoming the focal point in her children's and husband’s lives.
Betty ran, swam, gardened, fished, played tennis, golfed, rode her bike like a yellow jersey depended on it, took photos of everything, baked and, above all, was a diehard skier well into her 80s. In the last few years when her mind wandered more out of her control, it oftentimes led her to Ajax or Maroon Creek Road. Many summer days when we visited on her front porch, she would ask if I skied today. I would answer with a smile, “No, mom, I didn’t get up there.” She would shake her head and say, “Ah, that’s too bad. The powder was great!”
On May 23, her last day on Earth, we got the call at 1:30 a.m. that we ought to come over. When we arrived she was smiling, being funny (she had a wickedly sharp sense of humor) and doing her best to make sure we knew there was nothing to worry about. We set up video chats with family members across the country which amused and perplexed her. My brothers and I spent this final night of our virtual childhood sleeping in our old bedrooms which seemed to comfort and spark an almost forgotten joy in her heart. When the sun rose, her bedroom filled to capacity with grandchildren, spouses, significant others, and the caregivers whom she loved along with us. By noon she was revived and angelically glowing. Eventually she instructed everyone to go home, take a shower and come back for dinner. She knew.
That afternoon we got a text to come back “now!” Steve and Charlotte made it by a minute. The rest arrived moments too late. Our tears were as unstoppable as the lifetime of love we felt was uncontainable. Her last whispered request was, “a Manhattan sounds good.” It was the drink she toasted my dad with every Saturday evening since he died 20 years ago. I see it now. She was ready to drink one with him again.
(Editor’s note: A funeral mass for Betty Marolt will be held at 10:30 a.m. June 20 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Aspen.)