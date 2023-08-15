Two things: One, people living in subsidized housing are not irresponsible idiots and, two, somebody has to pay for the upkeep of affordable housing.
What I find particularly interesting about opponents of affordable housing lobbying for all future subsidized housing to be rental units so that the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority can be in charge of taking care of them is that they are generally the same people who believe local governments are inexperienced, overfunded, ill-informed and fiscally irresponsible. It makes no sense.
While I do not hold local governments in such low esteem, I do think people owning affordable housing units will do a better job of taking care of their own homes than our government would as a landlord. It’s just not what government does best.
This leads me to address an insinuation by some affordable housing critics that residents of employee housing don’t take good care of their units because they are lazy, stupid and poor. These are not actually reasons why people living in affordable housing units have, in some cases, neglected to properly maintain their units. How do I know this? Because I also know many instances where intelligent, energetic and rich people have let their free-market units fall into disrepair, too.
Think of empty nesters who have lived, worked and raised their families in Aspen in free-market homes and are now on the verge of retirement. One day they wake up and realize their Brady Bunch-style, split-level home with pea green shag carpet is completely outdated and needs a new roof and better plumbing given that their hot water comes out rusty orange.
Even still, they decide none of it is worth fixing up and they let it further deteriorate a few more years before finally cashing out to downsize somewhere else. The house is a scraper. Its value became solely vested in the land on which it sits. No buyer is going to reimburse them for hardwood floors now, so why bother?
So, the reason for letting property fall into disrepair — either by free-market owners or owners of affordable housing — is for a lack of motivation to do so (e.g. they can’t recover the costs). It is a common economic principle, whether a person lives in a West End Victorian or a Centennial condominium. Far from being a result of stupidity, it is the smart thing to do. Only a fool would spend money fixing up a house for costs they can’t recover. Only a bigger fool would try to make rules forcing them to do so. It won’t work. We see this more and more clearly as many affordable units are aging poorly.
It comes down to incentives. We must revamp the affordable housing rules so owners have enough reason to properly maintain their properties. If a unit needs a new roof, we ought to let residents put one on and then recover the cost of it. It is not going to make them richer, it is going to keep them dryer and preserve the property for the next buyer. Yes, this will make the property more expensive for the next buyer, but the alternative is worse — not having any more affordable housing, period! Perpetually lacking necessary and normal maintenance, our entire inventory of affordable housing will eventually rot to the foundations.
Then what? If an employee housing unit becomes so dilapidated that it is unlivable, the owner will neither spend the free-market construction costs to replace it nor will they give it to the next qualified person for nothing. The only option then will be for APCHA to buy it back at the deed-restricted price and then completely rebuild it on taxpayers’ dimes. That’s paying double for one unit! A terrible outcome, indeed, but that is where we are heading.
Finally, there are affordable housing opponents arguing that we should not build more ownership units, because it is a poor investment for residents. Like they care about workers’ welfare! This is self-serving nonsense. Most working Aspenites would rather buy their homes to gain some control over their own destinies, especially in this age of drastic changes. Believe it or not, working folks do know what is best for themselves, financially and otherwise. They want to be here for the long haul. Investment returns are not always the most important thing they consider. I know this because some Aspenites in free-market homes also got all the appreciation they ever desired when they looked around and realized where they are. Being rich isn’t only measured in dollars and cents. This is the mindset of a local resident. It’s what sustainable communities are made of.