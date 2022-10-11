I think young kids have it good when it comes to sports. They can play a wide variety of them. There are more games than practices. Enthusiasm matters more than skill. Even if there happens to be “one of those parents” in the stands, winning isn’t as important as having fun. Best of all, the seasons are short, so the variety of activities mesh with young attention spans.
Then the thing happens that almost nobody wants: Kids start specializing. When one does it, the boys and girls of all seasons fall like dominoes. It becomes almost impossible for kids to spread themselves thin, in the good way they will never again know. Trying to be a jack of all sports eventually means they will be the master of none and won’t make the team in any. It’s the beginning of the end of the age of athletic innocence. It’s another of those bittersweet things about watching kids grow up to be just like us.
My dad guided us wisely when we approached the point of no variety. Before my voice cracked, I had boiled down my favorite activities to skiing and baseball. Now, you might think my dad, an Olympic skier, might say something like, “Look kiddo, you live in a ski town where winter time is the king of seasons and nobody gives two twits about America’s pastime, so hang up the spikes and strap on the boards.”
But what he said instead was, “I think you should play the sport you enjoy practicing most. That is where you spend most of your time. If you don’t enjoy the training, you won’t be good at the sport.”
Today my choice might be different, but then I chose baseball. I found ski training a little monotonous. We did not have modern grooming equipment, artificial snow and the job description for coaches did not include maintaining courses. If somebody before you knocked a slalom gate down, you had to give up your run, ski down and reset it for the person behind you. We had to slip out our own ruts before, during and after training. To me, it felt like we did as much course work as actual skiing.
On the other hand, there was baseball, which meant warm fingers and sunny afternoons spent on green, manicured grass. Hammering baseballs with a bat time after time after time. Making up games with your teammates in the outfield while shagging balls. Chirping and chatter are as much of the game’s tradition as never stepping on the foul line. Baseball practice is social. I loved everything about it.
This reminds me why I love skiing so much today. One thing is that I’m too damn old to play baseball. It’s not geriatric surrender, it’s more a reality that there aren’t enough baby boomers around here interested in playing anymore to field a home team, much less find one to play against.
A bigger part of it, though, is that skiing now is all practice, 100%. There are no more races, except the occasional trip through a NASTAR course, consuming all of about 20 seconds, just to see how much the skills are slipping. Other than that, it is basically about screwing around and having fun, trying to make a perfect turn just for the sake of making a perfect turn. Skiing for me today is the closest thing to what playing baseball was in my youth. Yeah, that sounds weird, but skiing a run is like being up to bat or making a play in the field. The lift ride is like sitting in the dugout with a teammate, analyzing the last run, talking about the next, watching the other skiers below doing their things.
Another irony in my adult love of skiing is that I have outgrown powder days. Oh, it’s still a thrill alright, when I happen to be up there on an uncrowded afternoon after an unexpected daytime storm drops significant snow and you find first turns everywhere you go. But the actual powder morning after it dumps all night and everybody and their ski instructor starts lining up at the gondola an hour before it opens, jostling for position, posing and flexing, getting testy with adrenaline? While I know the skiing will be great, the vibe makes me a person I don’t like too well — I get too competitive! It’s better for everyone if I stay away and leave it for the folks standing in a line that stretches down through the plaza and around the North of Nell building. I find afternoon leftovers smoother and easier. The peace and quiet affords a great opportunity to practice skiing crud.
Roger Marolt eventually figured out that you play the way you practice, because practice and playing are parts of the same thing. roger@maroltllp.com