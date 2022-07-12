Church attendance is plummeting. Since 2000, church membership in the U.S. has dropped from almost 70% of the population to 47% in 2020, based on Gallup polling.
Political discord also is skyrocketing. I don’t think it’s coincidental. Politics and religion are ruining each other.
Thomas Jefferson, a politician, was not the first to come up with the concept of separating church and state. Jesus Christ, decidedly not a politician, recommended it 1,700 years earlier. In solving a dilemma in which the Roman Empire’s tax laws were in conflict with religious laws, he divinely answered, “Give unto Caesar what is Caesar’s and give unto God what is his.”
It is an abject failure of religion to lean on the laws of government to further its missions. It is the white flag for clerics who aren’t motivated, educated or faithful enough to lead their flocks in spiritual ways.
Likewise, when politicians push legislation that offer the promise of salvation in exchange for votes, it is an insult to religion and a massive failure of just governance.
In a time-compressed observance of reality edited for clarity, there were religious people standing on the sidewalk booing a controversial political float passing by in a Fourth of July parade and then running inside their church as soon as it passed to lock the doors to stop political vandals from spray painting their statues. Could we mix politics and religion more poisonously?
We think of separating church and state as a one-way street. We obviously don’t want the influence of different worshiping bodies confounding and conflicting with the systematic running of government. Going the other way then, don’t we also desire to keep our spirituality away from the influence of political stratagem?
Good governance runs by majority rule. Spirituality is personal with communal support. You cannot further the idea of God’s universal love if it depends on debating morality along political party lines to receive it. Likewise, you cannot make good laws for a country by basing them off deeply personal religious tenets.
The laws of the land are debated. The laws of God are accepted. In government, benefits tend toward the powerful and the majority. For God, they accrue first to the humble and lowly. Legislation born of politics speaks to the mind. God’s law speaks to the heart. Constitutional law is geared for the orderly, just and safe functioning of society today. Religious law is intended to inspire us to become kinder, more loving people for eternity. The mind guided by spirit seeks truth. Led by politics, it hunts for gain. Enforcing governmental rules and regulations requires continual human judgment. In religion, judgment is left solely to The Almighty.
A good test for any religion would be to poll its congregation on political affiliations. If it doesn’t come out close to 50-50, its message obviously isn’t geared toward all God’s people. Politics creeping in might lead to self-selecting its members. To freshen things up, perhaps congregations should invite more prostitutes and tax collectors inside; the fishes and loaves can be stretched a little further.
It’s no secret why the temptation of exploiting a union of religion and politics is attractive. Organized religions offer the prospect of large voting blocks, while churches bend governmental laws to enforce religious morals. Everybody loses! Perhaps this is why we are losing faith in both institutions.
A great irony with government infiltrating religion occurs when churches tell us how to vote in order to save our souls. At that point, we cede freedom to worship according to our conscience and hand over salvation to pollsters and talking heads. If church and state become too cozy, it’s harder to tell if the message is inspired from the pulpit or calculated by a Senate intern.
There are plenty of people demanding religion be kept out of government. But, where are the devout with faith strong enough to believe spiritual transcendence can take place without political coaxing?
When you stop and think about it, the good old days when the devout gathered to throw rocks at prostitutes and believed people with leprosy somehow deserved it aren’t so far gone that we don’t risk going back there with the dangerous U-turn we seem intent on making by inviting the legislators to lead us in worship. Sinners in the crosswalk, beware.
As divided as we are, we need to take politics out of everything from company picnics and holiday gatherings to football games. It might be enough to start by kicking it out of church, too, and inviting everyone else back in.
Roger Marolt is a devout Catholic and political independent who is currently frustrated with religion and politics, but not giving up on either.