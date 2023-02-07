I don’t think the best way to convince ourselves of the need for more affordable housing is by comparing the price of a J-Bar hamburger today to one served there 10 years ago that was a third the price, twice as juicy, came with four times as many fries and was served in half the time. It is hard to digest those kinds of numbers.
The secret sauce is to quantify the value of affordable housing. We talk about employee housing being valuable to the community, but something always gets lost in the discussion.
Here is what I mean: Take a hypothetical two-bedroom condo at the Centennial affordable housing complex sold to a local employee that qualifies under Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority rules for, say, $350,000. This is a great deal for the employee, since a similar unit might sell in the Aspen free market for something like $2 million. But what do the rest of us get out of this? A couple happy workers, fewer cars on Highway 82, another working-class family engaged in the community? For sure, but come on, what do we really get?
Our example seems to leave $1,650,000 of value (the difference between free-market value and the deed-restricted price) unaccounted for. Thankfully, this unaccounted for lettuce has not been sucked into the garbage disposal of fiscal waste. The inviolable laws of economics tell us that this value cannot simply be ground into compost. Far from it, the $1,650,000 difference between the condo’s deed-restricted price and its free-market value is precisely how much this unit is worth to the Aspen community.
The proof is stunningly simple. If the governments of Aspen and Pitkin County so desired, my guess is they could legally maneuver for the right to buy the unit from its current employee-owner for the $350,000 deed-restricted price and then turn around and sell it on the open market for the $2 million it is actually worth. Cha-ching! The net gain to Aspenites would be $1,650,000 of cold hard cash that could be spent on any public benefit, from paying off debt to paving Main Street with yellow bricks.
Employee housing is a tangible asset. Our employee housing program is a functioning, economic partnership between our local governments and the workers living in deed-restricted housing. It is worth a fortune to the citizens of Aspen and Pitkin County. My cocktail napkin calculations say our local governments’ ownership interest in deed-restricted housing might be worth over $2 billion. This is the reason APCHA gets to make the rules about affordable housing — they have the much larger ownership interest in this partnership.
There are two takeaways that are vitally important for our municipal decision-making: First, it quantifies how much affordable housing is worth to the community in hard numbers. Second, it proves that employee housing is actually more valuable to the community, by a lot, than to the people living in it.
This shatters the notions some hold that affordable housing is just a gift to ski bums and a waste of taxpayer money. What a pleasant surprise to discover that employee housing is a sound and secure investment for the community that is appreciating in value as rapidly as Red Mountain mansions.
Now, enter a contentious issue with the Centennial affordable housing project into this discussion. Chronic water damage beneath the siding is degrading the structural integrity of one of Aspen’s oldest affordable housing projects, which has likely housed more locals than any other since it was completed in 1985. Residents say the damage is due to shoddy construction, while APCHA claims neglected maintenance by the residents. The question is: Who pays for the multimillion-dollar fix?
This is not great timing for a protracted, heated battle over affordable housing just when the preservation of communal character may depend on the financial health and public trust in the program. A long, costly, ugly court battle is just what opponents of the program hope for.
By way of the discussion above, it is clear APCHA has a de facto ownership interest in these damaged units in common with the actual deeded ownership interests of the residents. Whether or not there was negligence by the owners allowing the damage to occur is irrelevant, because (drum roll) both parties are “the owners!” With its much larger financial ownership interest, APCHA presumably had even more responsibility to address the issue earlier.
The equitable solution is to split the repair costs proportionately by the percentage of the actual real estate value owned by each party and then agree everyone can recover the costs they pay when they eventually sell. The resident owners can then melt a slice of cheese over the patty by ratifying an agreement confirming that the deed restrictions on their properties are to be held in perpetuity.
Roger Marolt thinks that, between its de facto ownership interests in affordable housing and the ground beneath the municipal golf course, the city of Aspen has done well with its investments. Email him at roger@maroltllp.com.