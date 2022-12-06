Let’s talk about the elephant in the room. I’m riding it. I’m Mr. Aspen! At least according to The Aspen Times’ Best of 2022 contest, that is. Some — including Lo Semple with both pairs of his underwear bunched up underneath his snow pants — might disagree. They’re probably right and should sue the paper.
I haven’t been this excited since they crowned me Mr. May for the 1984 Men of University of San Diego calendar. Back then, I played it cool. I have learned from that mistake. I know I’m not nearly cool enough for this honor, so I’ll be honest instead: I’m stoked!
This could have happened a couple of ways. The first is that I stumbled across a rotten layer of journalistic snowpack, setting off an avalanche of community shock that shook a pillar of that community, The Aspen Times, off its 140-year-old foundation in town. I wrote a column standing up to a Russian billionaire — he was born in the Soviet Union and renounced his citizenship, but he still made his fortune in Russia — that was spiked because, at the same time, the paper’s absentee billionaire owners were secretly backing down from the same guy, who was suing them for writing columns (and news stories) about him.
That debacle set loose adjacent sluffs of accumulated recent changes to Aspen so that we finally saw the carnage piled in a ponderous heap on the valley floor. Citizens were stunned. I left the paper protesting the owners’ ruthless and foolish firing of editor-for-a-day Andrew Travers after publishing three spiked columns and a string of explanatory e-mails that initially formed the fracture line. With that poor decision, they find themselves entombed in a thick crust of community ice.
I fully understand that I might be Mr. Aspen by way of a retaliatory vote. It’s not so much for me as it is against arrogance, billionaires and Airbnb (a.k.a. The Man).
I thank Wendle Whiting, my fellow columnist at the Aspen Daily News, for probing the debris and getting my name out there amidst allegations against The Times of burying selected votes and an entire category in the preliminary stage of their own contest.
On the other hand, this title could have come by pure luck, with me blindly landing two fingers directly on the pulse of this community over this past year. Good fortune smiled as I drooled into a vial at the airport parking lot COVID-testing site in February. The woman who patiently administered it thanked me for some recent columns and encouraged me to, “Please keep looking out for the locals.”
That made an impression. It was like I had been handed a good and honorable purpose to pursue, a rarity in the column-writing business.
I talked with peers. They miss old Aspen. But they would explain it away, musing something like, “It’s probably just me getting older.” I wrote that they weren’t too old to remember why they made this place home.
I listened to working folks. They lamented that they were working harder, commuting longer and feeling less appreciated than ever. Then they, too, would cancel their own feelings, saying something like, “Ah, I’m just exhausted.” I wrote that they were not too tired to see the truth.
Most enlightening, perhaps, I skied with lots of young (and patient) people last winter. They despair over the impossible dream of ever putting down roots in Aspen. And they, too, would backtrack: “But I know Aspen has always been expensive.” And I wrote that they were not too young to see that the math doesn’t work anymore and confirmed there are fewer couches to crash on until something else shows up.
Maybe all people needed to hear is that their concerns about where Aspen is heading are legitimate. It could be they are comforted reading that it is not a perverse and lonely thought that the community they fell in love with is on life support. Perhaps it felt hopeful to hear that we are all in this together.
I wrapped all this into one column titled “Aspen Sucks” in March. Locals immediately understood it. Most visitors and developers probably never will. It was the moment in my six decades of living here that I felt most fully connected with this community. If you are the poetic type, call it magical.
It could have been for this that people voted for me. Amidst a mist of delusion and ego, I hope it was. Either way, if this title of Mr. Aspen came to me in jest, I will laugh along at my expense. It’s cheaper than buying you a beer almost anywhere in town. If it was for appreciation of meaningful connections we made over the past year, I thank you sincerely. Even for Aspen, this has been just plain crazy, the same as it ever was. I love it — and you, too!
Roger Marolt doesn’t care if you call him Mr. Aspen or Mr. May, just don’t call him on a powder day. roger@maroltllp.com