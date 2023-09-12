They encourage me to lean into my family’s history to entertain rather than declare the Aspen life we knew is history. It is a demand to serve up dessert topics with sweet aftertastes. Their challenge to me is proving my localness by giving up secrets about the best hiking trails, where the freshest powder can be found and acknowledging the big bucks visitors provide to the community. Why? Because they are more like the locals than I realize.
This is a condensed compilation of condescension some Aspen part-timers, high-season second-home owners, tourists and our “bread and butter,” as some call themselves, have filled my inbox with. Apparently, they’ve had it up to 7,908’ with me. More and more frequently and less and less politely they brag about how much they contribute to this community. They tell me how a local should bow.
They profess that they, too, are upset about the RH ecosystem for a themed downtown. They are not thrilled with Doronin Haus. They can’t wait for Mark Hunt to finish what he started. They are 100% with us on this. And still, observation and common sense contradict these proclamations of solidarity. Developers are not building this stuff for the locals.
As if I had no idea, they inform me that they love to ski and hike and fish or sit in one of our quiet parks reading a book, just like us. They absorb the arts and culture. They can’t get enough of the events constantly on tap whatever time of year they decide to visit, which is more often anymore the offseasons, because they have come to love the quieter times in “our“ town. Just like we do.
I hate to sound mean, but they have pushed too far, claiming something that is not theirs. It is enough to make a resident scream. So, I will: You are not like us!
Yes, we are all the same in that we are all human beings, but not in what we give and take from this town. Yes, we love the recreational, cultural and scenic opportunities like you do, but, as important as these are, they are only what attracts us to this place. The marriage comes later. Commitment is proved, not simply declared. You are infatuated. We fell headlong in love.
You come for a vacation. We are here for a life. While you may work from here now and then, we actually work here. What our labors produce, stays here, almost all for your enjoyment. Instead of showing humble gratitude, you oftentimes demand even more by assuming, and even telling us directly, that we are lucky you spend your money here for our benefit, like you’re here on a charity mission.
In case you haven’t noticed, we have a severe worker shortage and far too many visitors. You threaten to take your business elsewhere? Be their guest! Since all the great mountain towns are completely over-touristed, they may be even less enthusiastic about your arrival.
Got it? I’ll give you more. We raise our families here. We show them what our version of life is about, emphasizing community values that keep us here. We teach our kids that what they do for a living isn’t as important as living. We identify with this place deeply. We highlight alternatives for our kids other than joining the rat race as a means to look forward to visiting here now and then after they strike it rich sometime deep into middle age. We hope for more by demanding less. It involves choices you have not made. That’s not wrong. But it is different!
We know when the first day of school is. We belong to clubs, churches and charities. We chat about our lawns and DIY home improvements. We share work and play, joys and sorrows. We exchange recipes and deliver casseroles when needed. We holler greetings across our streets. Ski instructors are our friends, not status symbols. We like and dislike each other based on experience rather than reputation. We celebrate births of our newest residents. We mourn the oldtimers who only until death did they part with this place.
Yet, the biggest difference between you and us is that we are acutely aware of the negative impacts crowds of you have on the community and we constantly seek solutions together for everything from traffic congestion, long commutes, lack of affordable housing and the diminishing number of fellow locals who simply can’t make Aspen happen anymore, while you consider these things “their” problems, if you think about them at all.
You can be a “local” in only one place. I chose here. You chose somewhere else. It doesn’t matter where your mouth is. It’s the place where you wear out your shoes and plant your garden that counts.