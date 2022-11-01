The first thing you notice stopping for gas after crossing into California on a road trip is the price of gas. You look to the sky in disbelief and suddenly you are instantly like, “Oh, yeah. This air is filthy.” Taxing the purchase of gasoline is the least they can do in trying to clean it up. More importantly, it is a real-time reminder to drivers of the impacts they are having on the environment.
Likewise, perhaps the greatest impact of passing the short-term rental tax in Aspen by voting ‘yes’ on ballot question 2A is that it will make visitors mindful that they create immediate negative impacts on our town while they are here. It is a necessary self awareness most currently lack. It’s time to send the message.
Like drivers abandoning their cars in California, visitors to Aspen could have the most positive impact by not vacationing here at all, but neither is going to happen. The taxes cause grumbling, but drivers are going to drive and skiers are going to ski regardless of them. Meanwhile gas taxes boost mass transit for the working folks commuting in LA like the short-term rental tax will provide housing for the workers here.
People up in arms over Aspen’s short-term rental tax and regulation issue are probably not people like me, who might consider renting out their homes once or twice a year when they are traveling. Heck, most of them probably don’t even live here and are campaigning against the tax by leaning heavily on their property managers to do their bidding. They are the ones looking to turn their investment properties into significant rental-income generators — not kind of like a business, but totally as a business.
If anyone is renting their place enough to worry about how much the short-term rental tax will affect them, they are very likely employing lots of workers driving up and down the valley every day to service their rental units. If that’s the case, why shouldn’t they have to pay a business tax like hotels do? What they are doing creates far more impacts on the town and highways and consumes far more local resources than does a family just living in a similar house. To call somebody “oblivious” for not realizing this is kind. “Selfish” would fit better than a pair of tailored Moncler in-the-boot stretch pants.
For the people seriously engaging in rental activities and living elsewhere, invested more heavily in property than community, it might be nice to tone down the rhetoric about your rights being violated by the local socialistic government and listen a little more sympathetically to the people investing their lives here, not just shuffling investment funds around, making your stays here “simply marvelous.”
Which brings us to the debate about what actually constitutes a real town. Since there isn’t any definitive way to determine that, the answer for me is clear: To me, a real town has more than half of its residential units — houses, condos and apartments — occupied by people who work in the town. The reasoning is simple: If there are more visitors than working residents living in its homes, then the focus is automatically centered around the visitors. That’s not a town, it’s a resort. And, no, that is not a good transformation, unless you happen to be an LLC. And, yes, I think Aspen is a resort now. And, for sure, it definitely used to be a town, maybe as recently as about 1990.
The point I have been winding straight towards is that short-term rentals of residential real estate is counterproductive to maintaining a real town — instead of just something that looks like one when you first arrive only to find it is no more real than Disneyland before you finish your first breakfast here and notice the horrific traffic jam on Main Street and ask, “Where the hell did all these people wearing jeans and duct-taped Carhart jackets come from?!”
Basically, there are two solutions for making Aspen a real town again. One, get rid of second homeowners or, two — and the better solution — create more housing for people who work here. We need to raise money to do this. We need to figure out ways to incentivize owners of existing investment properties to rent to long-term locals rather than short-term visitors. Most of all, we need to make sure everyone knows that visitors create negative impacts on our home town that need to be mitigated. A little humility in that regard wouldn’t hurt any of them.
Roger Marolt thinks our community needs to start thinking outside the rental property lock box to house our workforce. roger@maroltllp.com