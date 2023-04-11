My father and great uncle Edmund Gerbaz were the first to drive over the now-degrading Castle Creek Bridge in 1961. This is according to my cousin, Vicki Marolt Buchanan, in her book, “Walking on Fences,” about growing up on her family’s ranch that is now Marolt Open Space.
It was early evening at my cousin Judy’s wedding reception. Someone opened a bottle of Wild Turkey, maybe two, and soon my dad and Edmund were in a Jeep driving to the end of the driveway where heavy equipment sat blocking both ends of the new bridge awaiting an official ribbon cutting in a couple of days. My dad drove big trucks at the Morrison Knudsen iron mine a couple miles beyond Ashcroft, so he knew about heavy equipment. He moved the machinery and off he and Edmund went across the bridge.
I was born just down the street from the bridge a year later. It’s a physical reminder of my own mortality knowing it is near the end of its useful life. Is there solace knowing my bone and muscle has, so far, been as durable against time and gravity as its steel and concrete? Not much.
Vicki’s book goes into great detail about people, places and events in Aspen that led me to remember things that would not have otherwise crossed my mind ever again. It’s jarring to realize how close those things were to being otherwise lost to me forever and sad for reminding me that there are thousands of other things that actually will be. These memories are a blessing. Putting them together was an incredible gift of Vicki’s time and effort. I am beyond grateful and do not take it for granted. Few receive such a treasure.
When people learn how much ranchland my grandfather and his brothers, Steve, Ted, and Vicki’s dad, Mike, owned on the western edge of Aspen, no matter what they say, you can read the conclusion they reach in their minds by the expression in their eyes: “Wow! If only!”
At one time, they owned all the land from the edge of Maroon Creek to just beyond the east side of Castle Creek and almost to the base of Thunder Bowl at Highlands. In her book, Vicki speculates the land would be worth a billion dollars today. I think the estimate is low by at least 100%.
But the Marolts cashed out at the wrong time, at least in the eyes of the modern observer who sees only the loss of generational wealth. The ranching business changed as federal laws restricted summer grazing opportunities. The Great Depression was a factor. But what I think drove the destiny of divesting this land was the nature of its owners. They were hardworking, practical and humble people. Their minds were less trained to spot financial potential than to make what they had work to provide the necessities and only a few modest extravagances like a new Jeep once in a while. They were not trained to crush “it” or anyone else. The Marolts did not get rich off the sales of their ranch property.
What I am extremely happy about is that nobody else got rich off that land either. This is not a spiteful declaration, not even close. What I mean is that the Midland Ranch, the old Marolt property humbly named after the railroad that ran through it rather than the family that owned it, was not developed for profit. It is now the public Aspen Golf Club, the open space next to the roundabout, Aspen Valley Hospital, Aspen Chapel and the natural buffer of sagebrush and ballfields between Meadowood and our public school campus.
I am not taking familial credit for this fortuitous state of affairs. Only a part of the Marolt Open Space was the result of deliberate charitable intent. The rest of this great outcome of green grass and blue-sky views seems to be attributable to fate keeping this prime land out of the hands of those seeking the highest (not best) use of the property. And since things could have hardly turned out better, I will not have to creep too far out on a cottonwood limb overhanging Castle Creek to speculate that things would almost assuredly have turned out worse for Aspen if the Marolts had held all that land up to now, and had been tempted by the unfathomable oceans of cash being diverted into prime real estate deals. I would like to believe in inherited benevolence, but …
It’s not what the old-timers did. It is what they didn’t do and who they were at the core. It was not only the Marolts. There are other local landed families that did not end up billionaires that I will not name because, if I inadvertently omit even one, it would be a slight to all who made Aspen what it is today through humility and aspirations aimed at simply living.
Besides, you already know them. They are the ones not driving Range Rovers.
Roger Marolt wishes that by knowing Aspen’s history we would be blessed to repeat the best of it. roger@maroltllp.com.