How much would I sell out for? It’s a reasonable question for Aspenites to ponder. We know neighbors, friends and acquaintances who took the dive for dollars. Twenty years ago when Snowmass Base Village was approved, some claim half the town did.
Let’s define “selling out.” It’s not simply moving. People everywhere move all the time for life’s myriad reasons. Selling out is a case of swearing allegiance to the community forever and then throwing that out the window to make room for stacks of money somebody tosses at you to get out of their way so they can rearrange the place.
I am pretty sure most of us at least considered what our personal price to sell out might be when the Gorsuch Haus developers bailed on us last spring for a $76.25 million payday. I certainly imagined walking a mile or two in their new Gucci loafers. They say everyone has a price. I’d like to know mine before someone catches me off guard and I jump at a lowball offer. I think there are a lot of ex-locals somewhere else thinking they sold too low and wish they were still here. I wish they were, too!
I have written passionately about Aspen changing and losing its soul to transience. I have stood up for the dwindling local population and workers serving our throngs of wealthier-than-ever tourists and transplants. The town reciprocated and voted me “Mr. Aspen.” That’s what’s on the line here.
What if somebody actually decided to try to shut me up by shoving a wad of cash in my mouth? How much would I swallow before agreeing to their gag order? It’s as scary as it is entertaining to think about.
There is enough money in this town to build an entertaining hypothetical examination of conscience on. It is not impossible that someone, Russian or otherwise, might consider using some chump change to buy me out, if only they knew the price I’d jump at, so as not to risk a bid so insultingly low that I would expose them as a cheapskate.
Twenty years ago when the environment was still a hot issue locally and I started squawking about SkiCo turning the crisis into a marketing opportunity (which, to their credit, they abandoned after a couple of seasons), an exec tried to shut me up with a burger and a couple of beers. The inflation-adjusted price of that failed bribery attempt would be about $125 today, so I know my price is higher than that.
Turn up the volume! Would I quit sprinkling sandy words into the crotch of developers’ Jockey shorts for a million bucks? I pray somebody has the nerve to test me.
If I were younger, I would grab it and buy a house in Carbondale. But, at age 61, I am content where I am. I don’t take that for granted, either. I love my old, cozy house in Snowmass Village that doesn’t even have a Jacuzzi. It’s near family and lifelong friends and that’s more than enough. A million bucks is a lot of hush money, but, when it comes right down to it, it would only disqualify you for affordable housing and maybe force you to move. That’s not too hard to say “no” to. How’s that for a liberating thought?
I am not generally opposed to earning a million dollars an honest way. It’s only that I would not do it by giving up writing this column, sticking it to the man, and sometimes the lady, every week. I love this town and its people and, for better or worse, this is the opportunity I have stumbled into to stand up for that.
Now that I have basically told my bosses I would do this job for free, I might have dug myself a hole. Nevertheless, we are exploring truth, right? Let’s just jump straight into the hyper-hypothetical. Would I let the quill run dry if an oligarch offered $10 million to put the feather permanently in my cap? I figure that’s the upper limit. Any more and it would be more economical to hire a hitman.
So, after paying the IRS and state of Colorado their shares of the windfall, that would leave me with about $6 million to spend. What would I do with that? Honestly, it’s barely enough to get a fixer-upper house that I then couldn’t afford to fix up. Nor could I pay the annual property taxes, insurance or normal upkeep that a run-down house requires to maintain its mediocrity in Aspen.
I suppose that sums up the current state of Aspen affairs. We have possibly gotten to the point where it is even too expensive for rich people to come here and pay locals off to get what they want. Maybe there is hope.
Roger Marolt knows it is not the people selling out who are causing the problems. It’s the people who bought them out who are making trouble. Contact him at roger@maroltllp.com.