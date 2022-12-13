Would it make any difference if I said straight-lining groomers is a bad idea? That going straight down Spar Gulch is not the sign of a good skier? That pointing ’em downhill and clocking 60 mph on your sportwatch takes almost no skill? That running into another person while traveling at high speeds could result in serious injury, death, jail time, paying out a huge lawsuit settlement or, possibly — worst of all — losing your ski pass?
I didn’t think so. I was young once. Since a lecture would be worthless, I am going to save my breath for Bowl laps. I will, however, share a couple experiences about scaring myself straight (so to speak) when I was younger and dumber.
But first, one thing everyone in this debate about straight-lining needs to acknowledge is that we have all succumbed to the temptation to see how fast we can go on the slopes. Unfortunately, this urge does not often hold off until the skier has acquired adequate skills to accommodate high speeds. The impulse generally becomes irresistible at around the advanced intermediate level. This is why watching somebody streak down Ruthies on a crowded weekend morning makes you think of and even blurt out descriptors like “dork,” “idiot” and “gaper.” Fortunately, the itch usually disappears once the skier becomes an expert. Unfortunately, some skiers never reach this level.
For these types, if you insist on making figure-11 tracks through corduroy on a regular basis, at least make it spectacular! Give people something to really yell about. The first order of business is to make sure people are looking at you. Carry a small aerosol air horn, like the kind they make for hikers in grizzly-bear country. Give a couple of obnoxious blasts to let skiers below you know the show is about to begin and allow them time to pull to the side of the trail to save their hides.
Then the trick is to do something impressive. One thing we did as kids was play chicken in Spar Gulch — a real crowd pleaser, if I do say so. We would line up two, three, four (however many of us there were) abreast at the Lift 6 base. At the word “go,” we started gliding together. If you turned, you were out. The last person going straight was the winner. We never had a tie, but some of the contests ended in hellacious wrecks. I nearly amputated a friend’s thumb by running over it with my edge. I relate this gory detail in the interest of disclosing but one possible outcome of skiing around 50 mph in what you might imagine looked like a football team huddling on the wing of a 747 in flight. We were lucky nobody got killed, but boy was it exciting!
Perhaps the most jaw-dropping straight-lining I ever saw was on Ridge of Bell. As I recall, it was a packed-powder-mixed-with-crud kind of day, and we were on the lift when we spotted our friend, Pat Callahan, standing on the rock outcropping in the trees on the edge of the trail, about 30 or 40 yards downhill from Boyd’s Bump. We yelled for him to go for it (the boomer equivalent of “send it!”), so of course he foolishly did. He soared off the lip. You could see in his terrified expression that he had surprised himself at the launch angle achieved.
Somehow he managed to land it (“stick it” in Millennialism), at which point it became a crap shoot for his next breath. He was going far too fast to turn, much less stop. His only choice was hanging on and continuing straight through the steep field of Volkswagen-sized moguls, all the while continuing his unchecked acceleration. He was now gravity’s b****, as the kids say (I think that’s what the kids say)! We could hear the whimpering wind being knocked out of him as he bashed against the bumps with skis, poles and boots creaking and clattering towards failure, but could see nothing but a tornado of snow cutting a swath down the slope. At the bottom, he swooshed through the intersection with heavily trafficked Copper Bowl, miraculously avoiding multiple collisions, before mercifully coming to a slumping halt about a third of the way up Gentleman’s Ridge on the other side.
A couple of ski patrollers happened to be on the lift, also. They called Pat’s parents that evening expressing grave concern about their son’s chances of surviving adolescence. They didn’t pull his pass, though. I guess they figured he might not be needing it much longer. If any of you hotshot straight-liners think you got the stuff, one run down The Ridge might be just what you need. It’ll either kill you or cure you — before you kill someone else.
Roger Marolt has learned many of skiing’s most valuable lessons the hard way, unfortunately mostly in the days before helmets were popular. roger@maroltllp.com