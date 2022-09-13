Some tourists and residents in the sapling forest of new-growth Aspen transplants behave badly. It’s our history. It seems to be repeated more often lately. Locals can be rude, crude and stupid, too, but our run-of-the-mill peccadilloes are mostly expected hometown misbehaviors. The newbie offenses I am talking about are not usually forgotten over beers in a local watering hole. They are more perpetual irritations.
Obnoxious acts performed within plain sight — be it berating restaurant workers, sifting late-arriving acquaintances into lift lines on a powder day, or ignoring common sense after disobeying traffic laws while circling for the perfect parking spot — are almost always chalked up to outsiders acting “entitled.”
A new episode of this long-running local dramatic series took place at the JAS Aspen music festival in Snowmass Village over the Labor Day weekend. I had staked my claim on that precious-for-the-weekend land otherwise occasionally inhabited by softball players and Frisbee tossers. The prized property, claimed with a picnic blanket, was on the demarcation line separating the sitting area from standing-room only. It is space coveted by all, reserved for none, and claimed solely by early birds' fleet of foot.
You must have gumption and understand rules of the local road to get a position like mine and, after securing it, I sat down satisfied with my hard effort and settled in to read a beach novel until showtime. An hour later, a group marched right up in front of all of us rule followers who had been there in the hot sun long enough to burn through several layers of sweat-crusted SPF 30. I casually mentioned that the area they were in was reserved for vertical viewing from your feet only. They stared coldly and a mouthy one informed all within earshot that she lived here. She smiled, “It’s a local hack.”
So, they sat there blabbing away indifferently, salting the air, previously suffused with recorded pre-concert tunes and carnival aromas, with not subtle hints about their superior local statuses. In spite of my efforts to ignore them, I gathered that one of the couples had moved to Aspen two years ago and another had been here 19 and a half months.
Loving thy neighbor is not always as easy as it sounds in church, but fortunately security showed up and told the blathering boobs they had to move. Of course they acted insulted, like this was somebody else’s fault, while folding their chairs and blankets. As they indignantly stomped away, I couldn’t help blurting out that the two men’s brand new matching cowboy hats looked cute. I was not proud of making that comment at first, but the suddenly bulging veins pulsating past their reddening Adam’s apples told me I had hit the bullseye with the dart, so excuse me for smiling.
So, while these rock concert interlopers evidenced their entitlement by playing their local cards from up short sleeves, I believe what reinforced their obnoxious carryings on was a false sense of anonymity, which doesn’t exist in small towns. They had no clue that not only might someone see them, but that they might also see right through them.
The insulation of anonymity emboldens arrogance. When you don’t want to hear what people are saying, feel what they are feeling or understand what they are doing, it becomes easy to treat them as nothing. It allows one to don a persona not suitable for everyday interactions.
I won’t claim this as an original theory, but neither did I read about it in a book nor research it on the internet. Many have observed this entitled, anonymous, insulated persona to be a common thing with the COVID retreaters who have come to escape a bug, work remotely, hyper-post Instagrams to justify moving to Aspen and, worst of all, claim unearned local status. The theory explains many bad behaviors that are more regularly occurring, even during the off seasons, which used to be celebrated at least partly because — with no tips or seasonal bonuses at stake — we can wipe our brown noses, relax and act like ourselves again.
More than ever town is made up of residents who don’t work or participate in the community much. We are becoming a population disconnected from a sense of place and being. We are evolving into an accumulation of residents isolating intentionally in order to sustain making a living somewhere else through digital connections. We are losing the sense that, to keep Aspen hospitable, we, as dedicated residents and good neighbors, must serve our town more than demanding it serve us and our narrowly focused desires.
Roger Marolt believes much of human nature is revealed near the mosh pit at rock concerts with festival seating. roger@maroltllp.com