I have no desire to punish a good deed. Rather, I only now understand how a generous gift negatively affected some local friends, despite its good intention. If it seems impolite to explain, it was even more insensitive for me not seeing how intensely it affected a person close to me before he died.
Money is a force. It carries heavy social weight. It possesses a type of mass that moves it with momentum, even when put in motion with good designs. Many times, this breaking of inertia toward serious social impact is independent of the people who think they own the money and put it to use thoughtfully.
It was not a major remodel when we began. It was more an idea to refresh the church. It needed new carpeting. Every surface above the soles of your shoes was due for a fresh coat of paint. The ceiling was a monotonous expanse of dreariness, some said, which was inarguable if you looked up.
Initial estimates came in around $400,000 to accomplish this fix for general wear and tear. But, one mundane thing led to another more exciting, and the budget expanded. We started talking about raising the choir loft and installing a handcrafted wooden circular staircase to reach it. As long as the custom woodworkers were at it, why not install a beautiful communion rail? A patterned oak floor seemed a nice complement to that. Imported tile accents? Hmm. Research revealed that the original paint job was actually far more colorful and intricate than we knew. How cool would it be to reproduce that?! Let’s raise the altar. The simple arch above the sanctuary could be made grand by adding some angles. We noticed the old chandeliers clashed with the new decor.
The seed of a deferred maintenance project sprouted to a million dollars, then it pushed skyward on a $4 million dollar stem to eventually blossom into $7 million. And, almost instantly, most of the cost was covered by solid pledges.
I was on the building committee. And, in my humble opinion, the final product is beautiful. It was also fiscally responsible; 100% paid for within two years. In all tangible and evidentiary regards, the project was a resounding success. And yet, a sizable segment of St. Mary’s parishioners were not impressed. Some seemed sad. Others were demonstrably angry. I didn’t understand. I do now.
I felt my pride melt and heart shatter as I stood with my cousin, Jimmy, at the back of the church as it was nearing completion. “I don’t like it, Roger,” he told me sincerely. A glance was enough for him to know. The private tour ended as he refused to step any further inside. I thought it was stubbornness. I was only partly right.
From that day almost four years ago until the day he died last summer, Jimmy never again set foot in St. Mary Church, the cherished place of worship for generations of our relatives since its beginning in the late 1800s. A man of deep faith, he chose to drive to Basalt every Sunday for Mass instead.
I see it now. The renewal of St. Mary was too much, not only in dollar terms for Jimmy, but in a physical way that disconnected his surroundings inside the church from what he experienced throughout his spiritual life by way of weddings, baptisms, funerals, holy holidays and the weekly ritual of Sunday Mass as communal gathering. I imagine our ancestors built the church from what financial resources they had along with whatever physical strength and skills they could contribute. The end product was what they, neighbor to neighbor, had to offer from the lives, talents, and treasures God gave them.
The present day St. Mary remodel was primarily funded by about a half dozen wealthy families, mostly part-time residents and visitors. There were no strings attached to the large gifts and the donors expressed that the building committee was free to spend the money as it saw fit. But, these huge gifts were also anonymous, which is the shield donors of big money generally duck behind understanding that a wad of cash can fly under its own power and oftentimes land beyond the target where good intentions are aimed.
What I had not previously understood is that spending a curated $7 million on the improvements resulted in a substantially different product than what could have been accomplished by the local congregation alone, the difference seen as excess over actual need. It would have been less artistic. Less grand. Less remarkable. But, it probably would have felt more satisfying as an authentic reflection of what the local church community could produce itself. I failed to see the potential for this humbler type of beauty that Jimmy, and others, felt instinctively.
I missed this, perhaps because I had more say over the outcome as a member of the building committee. I still think the remodeled St. Mary Church is beautiful. Yet, there is no denying the regret I feel looking more closely now. We lost something intangibly comfortable in the remodel that can never be restored with a coat of fresh paint or new carpeting.
Roger Marolt has seen beautiful art projects produced with a little help from loving parents that a child hangs sheepishly on the classroom wall. Email him at roger@maroltllp.com.